Drug trafficking busted by Nagpur cops; 3 arrested, revolver seized

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Crime Branch of Nagpur Police has uncovered a significant drug trafficking case under the jurisdiction of the Nandanvan Police Station, arresting three traffickers and seizing MD drugs, a revolver, and other goods worth Rs 12 lakh. The arrested accused have been handed over to the Nandanvan Police for further investigation.

The Crime Branch’s NDPS unit received a tip-off that drug traffickers would be arriving in the Nandanvan area with a consignment of MD drugs. Acting on the information, the police set up a trap and apprehended Raju Giri alias Dupendra Chaman Giri Gosavi and Sahil Solanki in Venkatesh Nagar along with their car. Upon searching the vehicle, the police recovered 59 grams of MD powder. Additionally, they seized a revolver and mobile phones, bringing the total value of the confiscated items to approximately Rs 12 lakh.

Today’s Rate Mon 18 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,100 /- Gold 22 KT 69,800 /- Silver / Kg 90,100/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the drugs were procured from Bhavik Nivrutti Mahajan, who has a history of involvement in serious crimes, including murder and drug trafficking. Following this lead, the police arrested Mahajan as well.

This successful operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal, Joint Police Commissioner Nisar Tamboli, Additional Police Commissioner (Crime) Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil.

The on-ground action was executed by Inspector Gajanan Gulhane, along with personnel Vijay Yadav, Manoj Neware, Shailesh Dobole, Nitin Salunke, Pawan Gajbhiye, Vivek Adhao, Arvind Gedekar, and constables Sahdev Chikhle, Rohit Kale, Subhash Gajbhiye, and Anup Yadav.