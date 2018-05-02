Maha needed stable govt, not ‘khichdi’ govt: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis after taking oath as Maharashtra chief minister for the second consecutive term said that the state needed a stable government and not a ‘Khichdi’ government.

“People had given us a clear mandate, but the Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after the results. As a result President’s rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt not a ‘khichdi’ government,” Fadnavis said.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar, who took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, said that the NCP chose to go with the BJP to solve Maharashtra’s problem.

“After results, no government was formed. There are many problems including that of farmers and if a government is formed then these issues would be resolved at the earliest. That’s why we have decided to form the government and taken this decision,” Pawar said after taking the oath.

The surprising move came at a time when deliberations between the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had claimed that there was a consensus on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the alliance government.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the chief minister’s post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President’s Rule was imposed in the state.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.