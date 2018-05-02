Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Nov 23rd, 2019
National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Maha needed stable govt, not ‘khichdi’ govt: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis after taking oath as Maharashtra chief minister for the second consecutive term said that the state needed a stable government and not a ‘Khichdi’ government.

“People had given us a clear mandate, but the Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after the results. As a result President’s rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt not a ‘khichdi’ government,” Fadnavis said.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar, who took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, said that the NCP chose to go with the BJP to solve Maharashtra’s problem.

“After results, no government was formed. There are many problems including that of farmers and if a government is formed then these issues would be resolved at the earliest. That’s why we have decided to form the government and taken this decision,” Pawar said after taking the oath.

The surprising move came at a time when deliberations between the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had claimed that there was a consensus on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the alliance government.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the chief minister’s post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President’s Rule was imposed in the state.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur’s Monica Singh Arora wins Mrs Beautiful title at Mrs India Universe pageant
Nagpur’s Monica Singh Arora wins Mrs Beautiful title at Mrs India Universe pageant
Jyoti Dhawale (JoDha) bags Karmaveer Chakra Gold Award
Jyoti Dhawale (JoDha) bags Karmaveer Chakra Gold Award
Nagpur Crime News
Woman relieved of gold chain in Hudkeshwar
Woman relieved of gold chain in Hudkeshwar
Nagpur Shame : New Apostolic School teacher exploits std 4th girl student, arrested
Nagpur Shame : New Apostolic School teacher exploits std 4th girl student, arrested
Maharashtra News
व्हिडिओ : गोवारी हत्याकांडाच्या २५ वर्षांतरही घटनेच्या आठवणी ताज्याच
व्हिडिओ : गोवारी हत्याकांडाच्या २५ वर्षांतरही घटनेच्या आठवणी ताज्याच
बालकामगार प्रथेचे उच्चाटन करण्यासाठी सर्वांनी पुढाकार घ्यावा- ठाकरे
बालकामगार प्रथेचे उच्चाटन करण्यासाठी सर्वांनी पुढाकार घ्यावा- ठाकरे
Hindi News
संजय राउत बोले- अजित पवार ने जेल जाने से बचने के लिए बीजेपी से हाथ मिलाया, शरद पवार के साथ धोखा
संजय राउत बोले- अजित पवार ने जेल जाने से बचने के लिए बीजेपी से हाथ मिलाया, शरद पवार के साथ धोखा
डॉ. वैरागड़े का ‘आरोग्यम कयुअर कार्निवाल’ 24 दिसंबर को
डॉ. वैरागड़े का ‘आरोग्यम कयुअर कार्निवाल’ 24 दिसंबर को
Trending News
Devendra Fadnavis Sworn In As Maharashtra Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar His Deputy
Devendra Fadnavis Sworn In As Maharashtra Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar His Deputy
Jain International School’s student dies mysteriously in premises
Jain International School’s student dies mysteriously in premises
Featured News
शपथ लेने के बाद फडणवीस ने बताया, रातो-रात कैसे बनी सरकार
शपथ लेने के बाद फडणवीस ने बताया, रातो-रात कैसे बनी सरकार
Jain International School’s student dies mysteriously in premises
Jain International School’s student dies mysteriously in premises
Trending In Nagpur
संजय राउत बोले- अजित पवार ने जेल जाने से बचने के लिए बीजेपी से हाथ मिलाया, शरद पवार के साथ धोखा
संजय राउत बोले- अजित पवार ने जेल जाने से बचने के लिए बीजेपी से हाथ मिलाया, शरद पवार के साथ धोखा
डॉ. वैरागड़े का ‘आरोग्यम कयुअर कार्निवाल’ 24 दिसंबर को
डॉ. वैरागड़े का ‘आरोग्यम कयुअर कार्निवाल’ 24 दिसंबर को
बालकामगार प्रथेचे उच्चाटन करण्यासाठी सर्वांनी पुढाकार घ्यावा- ठाकरे
बालकामगार प्रथेचे उच्चाटन करण्यासाठी सर्वांनी पुढाकार घ्यावा- ठाकरे
दोन दिवसांत कचरा संकलन व्यवस्था सुरळीत करा : महापौर संदीप जोशी
दोन दिवसांत कचरा संकलन व्यवस्था सुरळीत करा : महापौर संदीप जोशी
कल्याण मूक बधिर विद्यालयाच्या विद्यार्थ्यांनी पहिल्यांदा केला मेट्रोने प्रवास
कल्याण मूक बधिर विद्यालयाच्या विद्यार्थ्यांनी पहिल्यांदा केला मेट्रोने प्रवास
बुटीबोरी की ओर बढा बाघ : नागरिकों में दहशत
बुटीबोरी की ओर बढा बाघ : नागरिकों में दहशत
गांधी परिवार की एसपीजी सुरक्षा हटाने के विरोध में कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन
गांधी परिवार की एसपीजी सुरक्षा हटाने के विरोध में कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन
Devendra Fadnavis Sworn In As Maharashtra Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar His Deputy
Devendra Fadnavis Sworn In As Maharashtra Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar His Deputy
Pachpaoli PSI dodges ACB trap, flees with Rs 50,000 bribe
Pachpaoli PSI dodges ACB trap, flees with Rs 50,000 bribe
अकराव्या ॲग्रोव्हिजन चे उद्घाटन संपन्न
अकराव्या ॲग्रोव्हिजन चे उद्घाटन संपन्न
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145