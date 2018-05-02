Can Food keep You Warm During Winters?

Winter is finally approaching and people are feeling the need to keep themselves warm. Though warm jackets and blankets are there to serve the purpose, you require something that can preserve the heat inside the body. This will protect you from ailments that come along with winters. So, as the temperature begins to drop, you should add food known to bring warmth, in your daily diet. Here we provide a list of those food. Read on to know about them.

Dry fruits

Do you love munching dry fruits? If yes, you are going the right way. Dry fruits like cashew, almonds, walnuts, peanuts, etc. are knwon to generate heat and keep you warm during the cold weather. Also, being rich in essential vitamins and proteins, these dry fruits can keep you healthy. If you wish to keep cardiovascular diseases, respiratory issues, and constipation at bay, opt for dry fruits.

Ginger

Having thermogenic properties, ginger can bring warmth to the body. It is also known to help in increasing your body’s metabolism and regulating your blood pressure. To use ginger for these purposes, all you need to do is to add it in a cup of tea and have as the first thing in the morning.

Ghee

This easily digestible fat is known to keep the body warm. That is why our mothers add too much ghee in the chapati especially during winters. Also, consuming ghee can improve your digestion and boost your immunity. Ghee is also associated with the prevention of constipation.

Honey

Honey is warm and therefore its regular consumption can keep you away from ailments that come along the cold air. It can keep cold and cough at bay. Also, its consumption on a daily basis can strengthen your immune system.