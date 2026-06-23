Maha moves closer to Uniform Civil Code; Govt to set up expert panel for draft law

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Mumbai: Maharashtra may soon join the growing list of states pursuing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with the Mahayuti Government announcing plans to appoint an expert committee to prepare a draft framework for the proposed legislation.

Responding to a discussion in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has decided to constitute a committee headed by a retired High Court judge to study the issue and prepare a draft proposal. The government will take further steps towards implementing the UCC after receiving the panel’s report, he said.

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Kadam made it clear that the government is firmly committed to the proposal and described the administration as “100 per cent positive” about introducing a Uniform Civil Code in the state. He added that issues such as polygamy and other provisions affecting women’s rights would be examined while framing the proposed law.

The minister also asserted that the anti-triple talaq law is being implemented in Maharashtra and said the government’s focus is on ensuring justice, dignity and protection for women.

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The issue came up during a calling attention motion moved by BJP MLA Devyani Farande, who cited several cases from Nashik involving Muslim women allegedly facing instant divorce, threats, harassment and abandonment by their husbands. She argued that despite the enactment of the anti-triple talaq law in 2019, effective implementation at the grassroots level remains a challenge.

Farande referred to incidents in which women were allegedly divorced over phone calls, threatened with the circulation of private videos, subjected to domestic abuse and left without financial support. She also cited practices followed in some neighbouring countries, including provisions requiring the consent of the first wife before a second marriage, to advocate stronger legal safeguards for women.

The discussion sparked heated exchanges between treasury and opposition benches. NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Jayant Patil questioned the basis on which the issue had been admitted for discussion, while Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar argued that triple talaq is governed by a Central law and questioned its relevance in the State Legislature.

NCP MLA Sana Malik maintained that crimes against women occur across all communities and noted that Muslim personal laws are guided by religious principles. Her remarks drew strong objections from ruling alliance legislators, with BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar asserting that the Constitution remains supreme and that governance cannot be based on religious texts.

Defending the government’s stand, Kadam presented data on action taken under the anti-triple talaq law. According to him, 42 cases were registered in Maharashtra during 2024, leading to action against 152 accused persons. In 2025, 39 cases were registered, resulting in action against 137 accused and 95 arrests.

Emphasising that the proposed Uniform Civil Code would not target any particular community, Kadam said the objective was to establish a uniform legal framework ensuring equal rights and protections for all citizens. With the announcement of the expert panel, Maharashtra has formally initiated the process that could eventually pave the way for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the State.

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