Major feat: Nagpur-based EEL hands over indigenous AK-630 gun ammunition to Indian Navy

This is for the first time that the Indian Armed Forces have placed an order to Indian private industry for gun ammunition

Nagpur: Indian Navy on August 26, 2022, achieved yet another milestone in its mission to achieve AatmaNirbharta. The First Nagpur-based Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) added one more feather in its cap when it handed over to the Indian Navy the first consignment of fully indigenous ammunition for AK-630 gun.

Satyanarayan Nuwal, Chairman of EEL, presented a memento to Vice-Admiral S N Ghormade, Vice-Chief of the Indian Navy, to mark the historic occasion. This is for the first time that the Indian Armed Forces have placed an order to Indian private industry for gun ammunition. Interestingly, the ammunition was delivered within a record time of 12 months. Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Vice-Admiral S N Ghormade said that it was a major achievement for the country that a private industry had developed 100 percent indigenous ammunition for AK-630, which was very much required.

“As all the components will be indigenous, we do not have to depend on any other source from now onwards. This will ensure that the ammunition is available to the Indian Navy at the right time and in right quantity,” he said, as per the reports reaching Nagpur.

The EEL has developed the first-ever fully ‘Made in India’ 30 mm ammunition for AK-630 guns fitted on warships, in close co-ordination with the Indian Navy. The Indian Navy provided technical support in terms of finalisation of drawings, design specifications, inspection tools, proof and testing of ammunition.

“We look forward to more such initiatives where we can develop our own ammunition and become ‘Aatmanirbhar’,” said Vice Admiral S N Ghormade. Satyanarayan Nuwal expressed happiness over the development and said that the EEL was proud to be contributing to India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar’ push in Defence sector.



