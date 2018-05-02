Maha Metro Planted 17 Saplings for Every Tree Removed

• Metro Exceeds Norms, 17 Instead of 5 Saplings Planted for Every Tree Removed

• Trees Conservation: Maha Metro’s Spirit & Mission

• Plantation & Transplantation: Environment Conservation, Maha Metro Way

• Metro Plantation to Reduce Carbon Footprint by 145 Ton per year

• Just Trimming Saved 427 Trees from Being Removed!!!

NAGPUR : While executing ambitious infrastructural project in Nagpur, Maha Metro has been equally cautious of conserving environment in Nagpur. This caution has manifested in a multitude of steps taken by it. Tree Plantation is one of it. As against the 1:5 norm, Maha Metro planted as many as 17 trees in lieu of every tree cut…

During execution of the project, the Organization had to remove trees along the Metro alignment. This was unavoidable and around 850 trees had to be removed during execution of the Project. But the organization more than compensated for that. As per the laid down norms, 5 trees are to be planted for every tree cut. So Maha Metro could have easily decided to plant 4,300 trees, because that would have been sufficient. However, as per the directives laid down by Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit, the Organization planted more than 14,500 trees!

The plantation was undertaken at the twin locations of `Little Wood’ and `Little Wood Extension’, off Hingna Road. Maha Metro thus created forest in the city. This has been done almost first time in the city by any organisation. Thus, as against the established norm of planting 5 trees for one, Maha Metro planted as many as 17 trees for every tree removed. The survival rate at these locations is more than 95 %. Had Maha Metro decided, it could have also earned revenue by cutting. But it chose to transplant on experimental basis.

Even Maha Metro planted proportional plants after transplantation. In addition to transplantation Nagpur witnessed extreme temperatures this summer and rains have disappeared. The prolong summer has had adverse impact universally and the transplanted trees were no exception. Most of the transplanted trees were pretty old in nature and we put up best of our efforts to ensure survival of these trees.

The organization had permission to remove trees along the alignment. And having planted 15,000 trees, it could have easily done so. But Metro went beyond its mandate and preferred to transplant trees instead.

Maha Metro used tree plantation drive at Nagpur on experimental basis. However in Pune organization has used scientifically proved “root ball technology. This technology is highly reliable and expensive but proved very successful in Pune. In Pune 441 no, of trees with the age of 22 yrs has been transplanted with survival rate of more than 85%.

How Root Ball Technology works

Root ball is the main mass of roots at the base of a plant such as a shrub tree. It is of particular significance in horticulture when plants are replanted out in the ground. The quality and preparation of the root ball determines how well the plant will survive this transplantation and then flourish in its new situation. This phenomenon is known as Root Ball Technology.

MAHA-METRO to reduce carbon foot prints in Nagpur.

A full-grown tree has the capacity to absorb 8 to 10 kg of Carbon-di-Oxide (CO2) every year. Thus the 14,500 trees have capacity to absorb 130 to 145 ton of CO2 per year and act as carbon sink for Nagpur by reducing the carbon foot print.

Trimmed Trees in Nagpur.

Transplanted Trees in Pune

Maha Metro even expressing its sincerity to conserve the trees used trimming methods in consolidations with local environmentalist and saved almost 427 trees from cutting even % NMC had granted permission to cut those trees. These include large and old trees at Zero Mile, Shahid Govari Flyover,Kasturchand Park,Shankar Nagar,Gaddigodam etc. of Kadulimb, Pimpal, Paam,Drumstick,Seasam variety of trees. These trees are still there lively growing and giving shadow to public almost huge construction activity effect of Maha Metro’s sensitivity for tree conservation.

Thus by creating `Little Wood’ and `Little Wood Extension’, Maha Metro created two urban forests – unique for any city and Nagpur. Morning walk and bird watching activities have started at these two places. Emphasis on these aspects is tremendous as compared to other projects in Nagpur. Transplantation is just one of the many avenues explored by Maha Metro in its campaign for conservation of environment.