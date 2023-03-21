Maha Metro Nagpur gets Asia Book of Record citation for unique feats

Nagpur: Having been awarded Guinness World Records and two Asia Book of Records earlier, Maha Metro Nagpur was honoured with the prestigious Asia Book of Records certification for three different categories.

The certification and citation was presented by Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis at Metro Bhawan. The categories for which Nagpur Metro was presented with Asia Book of Records certification are ‘Longest Length of Metro Rail Corridor Construction in Shortest Time’, ‘First Solar PV System in a Metro Rail Project for Integrated Consumption’ and ‘Heaviest Single Span Double Decker Steel Bridge Truss over Railway tracks in Urban Area’, in Asia.

The citation and medal was handed over to Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit by Fadnavis. Director (RSS & Op) Sunil Mathur, Director (SP) Anil Kokate, Maha Metro officials and Asia Book of Records Adjudicators — Dr Sunita Dhote and Dr Chitra Jain — were present on the occasion.

Fadnavis praised Maha Metro for its work.“Maha Metro has done amazing work in the field of creating metro corridors and urban infrastructure in the past few years. It has many achievements to its credit which includes development of the fastest metro corridor and also creating the longest double-decker bridge to name a few,” Fadnavis said.

