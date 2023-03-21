CAMIT Felicitates DyCM for Presenting a Exemplary State Budget.

Dr. Dipen Agrawal President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) on behalf of Trade and Industry of state welcomed and Felicitated the DyCM and Finance Minister Shri Devendra Fadanvis with shwal and flower bouquet and congratulated him for presenting an exemplary State Budget for the year 2023-24. Agrawal said, it is not just any budget but a Vision Document for the future of Maharashtra covering all aspects of life and having something for every sector of society, industry and trade.

Dr. Dipen Agrawal in august presence of eminent industrialist Ramesh Jayaswal thanked the DyCM and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis on behalf of the business community of the Sate for considering the demand of CAMIT and announcing the Maharashtra Settlement of Arrears of Tax, Interest, Penalty or Late Fee Act 2023for arrears Goods and Service Tax.

DyCM accepting his felicitation said all sectors & segments of the society should work together to retain Maharashtra as no. 1 state in the country and as most preferred destination for investments. The present state government is committed towards betterment of farmers,labours , traders, industrialists and women empowerment.

