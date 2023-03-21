Gadkari, Fadnavis perform bhoomipujan of ‘Swapna Niketan’ housing project under PMAY

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis laid foundation stone of the housing project ‘Swapna Niketan’ at Mouza Wanjra on Kamptee Road in Nagpur on Sunday. The project is part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission under which 480 households will be constructed.

MLA Krishna Khopde, former MLA Dr Milind Mane, former Mayor Sandip Joshi, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B; Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Ravindra Bhelave, Superintendent Engineer Manoj Talewar; Executive Engineer Sunil Ukey, Gaurav Agrawala of Sandeep Developers were present on the occasion.

The project is meant for home seekers belonging to low income group. There will be eight buildings with total construction of 14,160 sq.mtrs. Each of the beneficiaries will get a flat of 427.54 sq.ft and they can also avail loans from bank and other financial institutions. All basic amenities will be developed on the spot and the eligible home seekers may buy it at a price of about Rs 9.02 lakh.

The project is being executed through PPP mode and M/s Sandeep Developers Pvt Ltd has bagged the contract. NMC will hold draw of lots for allotment of the units and prior to that they would publish and invite applications from beneficiaries. A 24 months time is stipulated for completion of construction.

