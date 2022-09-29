CBI launches ‘Operation Garuda’ to smash illicit drug trafficking networks

During the operation, the forces arrested 175 people and registered 127 cases across the country

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday has launched a multi-phase “Operation Garuda”, which seeks to disrupt, degrade and dismantle drug networks with international linkages through rapid exchange of criminal intelligence on drug trafficking and coordinated law enforcement actions across international jurisdiction through INTERPOL. During the operation, the forces arrested 175 people and registered 127 cases across the country, media reports said.

Advertisement