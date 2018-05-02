Maha Metro Conducts Load Test on Sitabuldi-Zero Mile Stretch 6,000 Sand Bags Test Structural Stability

NAGPUR: Maha Metro Nagpur has conducted Load Test on the track between Sitabuldi Interchange Station and Zero Mile Station. The test is done on 43 meter steel composite girder by placing 100 ton sand bags inside the two trains and 240 ton sand bags on the track.

Thus the collective weight of sand bags kept inside the train and the tracks stood at 340 ton. About 3,000 sand bags were placed in the train, and as many on the tracks. The Load Test was conducted to verify stability of the structure and design parameters, on which the train would travel in future.

It may be recalled that, on 4th June, Metro train had travelled between Sitabuldi Interchange Station and Zero Mile Station. The train rode over the crossover and moved on Up track from the Down track. The Load Test conducted today is yet another step in the direction to ensure Metro Train Journey on the Up Track soon.

The two trains, which stood on adjacent tracks, were subject of intense interest among Nagpurians. The trains were placed above Gowari Flyover at Variety Square and those travelling on the road or flyover were wonder-struck at the juxtaposed twin trains.

The result of the Load Test has been found to be satisfactory and all the parameters have been found to be within the limits laid down in the code.