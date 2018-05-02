Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Jun 14th, 2019

Maha Metro Conducts Load Test on Sitabuldi-Zero Mile Stretch 6,000 Sand Bags Test Structural Stability

NAGPUR: Maha Metro Nagpur has conducted Load Test on the track between Sitabuldi Interchange Station and Zero Mile Station. The test is done on 43 meter steel composite girder by placing 100 ton sand bags inside the two trains and 240 ton sand bags on the track.

Thus the collective weight of sand bags kept inside the train and the tracks stood at 340 ton. About 3,000 sand bags were placed in the train, and as many on the tracks. The Load Test was conducted to verify stability of the structure and design parameters, on which the train would travel in future.

It may be recalled that, on 4th June, Metro train had travelled between Sitabuldi Interchange Station and Zero Mile Station. The train rode over the crossover and moved on Up track from the Down track. The Load Test conducted today is yet another step in the direction to ensure Metro Train Journey on the Up Track soon.

The two trains, which stood on adjacent tracks, were subject of intense interest among Nagpurians. The trains were placed above Gowari Flyover at Variety Square and those travelling on the road or flyover were wonder-struck at the juxtaposed twin trains.

The result of the Load Test has been found to be satisfactory and all the parameters have been found to be within the limits laid down in the code.

Happening Nagpur
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Nagpur Crime News
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
ACB nabs senior PWD employee accepting bribe
ACB nabs senior PWD employee accepting bribe
Maharashtra News
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
Hindi News
सदगुरु कबीर प्राकट्य दिवस विशेष युग प्रवर्तक सदगुरु कबीर साहेब
सदगुरु कबीर प्राकट्य दिवस विशेष युग प्रवर्तक सदगुरु कबीर साहेब
नागपुर सेन्ट्रल जेल की दीवार फांदने की कोशिश हुई नाकाम। दीवार पर चढ़ने के बाद जेल पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में।
नागपुर सेन्ट्रल जेल की दीवार फांदने की कोशिश हुई नाकाम। दीवार पर चढ़ने के बाद जेल पुलिस ने लिया हिरासत में।
Trending News
Fire Alert: No coaching classes in Nagpur satisfy fire safety norms
Fire Alert: No coaching classes in Nagpur satisfy fire safety norms
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Featured News
Maharashtra docs on strike against WB incident
Maharashtra docs on strike against WB incident
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Trending In Nagpur
‘Dabang Cop’ Jagjeetsingh Padda succumbs to jaundice
‘Dabang Cop’ Jagjeetsingh Padda succumbs to jaundice
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
महा मेट्रो द्वारे सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते झिरो माईल स्टेशन दरम्यान लोड परीक्षण
महा मेट्रो द्वारे सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते झिरो माईल स्टेशन दरम्यान लोड परीक्षण
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Maha Metro Conducts Load Test on Sitabuldi-Zero Mile Stretch 6,000 Sand Bags Test Structural Stability
Maha Metro Conducts Load Test on Sitabuldi-Zero Mile Stretch 6,000 Sand Bags Test Structural Stability
ACB nabs senior PWD employee accepting bribe
ACB nabs senior PWD employee accepting bribe
Maharashtra’s six districts to be diesel-free, says Nitin Gadkari
Maharashtra’s six districts to be diesel-free, says Nitin Gadkari
GMCH condemns attack on Kolkata Medical College students
GMCH condemns attack on Kolkata Medical College students
Kartikey Gupta of Chandrapur region tops JEE Adv 2019
Kartikey Gupta of Chandrapur region tops JEE Adv 2019
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145