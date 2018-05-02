Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Jun 14th, 2019

Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested

Nagpur: The Social Security Branch of Crime Branch on Friday busted a sex racked operated on the street of Mankapur. Cops arrested one woman pimp and rescued 2 girls.

According to police sources, the arrest was made following a series long chat with the woman pimp. The dummy costumer and woman pimp reportedly shared picture and rates of the girls, and later moved to hotel.

However, based on the chat cops conducted a raid and arrested woman pimp and rescued two girls.

