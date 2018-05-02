Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Jun 14th, 2019

ACB nabs senior PWD employee accepting bribe

Nagpur: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday nabbed a senior assistant of Public Welfare Department redhanded while accepting Rs 1000 bribe.

The name of the arrested was given as Vijay Bajirao More (52).

According sources, Vijay had demanded Rs 1000 as bribe form the complainnat for releasing some layout documents regarding newly constructed public building.

Following the incident, complainant alerted the ACB. After investigating into the matter, the sleuths of the ACB laid a trap on Friday afternoon and caught accused Vijay red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs1,000.

