Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, May 14th, 2020

    Maha may extend lockdown in hotspots till May 31

    The Maharashtra government on Thursday expressed its intent to extend till May 31 the lockdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad and Malegaon, which have emerged as COVID-19
    hotspots in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

    The possibility of extending the restrictions at these places was discussed during a meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday.

    “The government expressed its intent to extend the lockdown in MMR, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad and Malegaon town in Nashik district till May 31. The state’s view will be conveyed to the Centre in writing,” the official said.

    “In the rest of the state, the guidelines of the Centre will be implemented when they are announced before the lockdown 3.0 ends on May 17,” he added.

    Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, water resources minister Jayant Patil, urban development minister Eknath Shinde, industries mnister Subhash Desai, revenue imnister Balasaheb Thorat and PWD minister Ashok Chavan mattended the meeting chaired by the chief minister.

    The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra till Wednesday night stood at 25,922 and the number of fatalities at 975, with Mumbai alone accounting for 15,747 cases and 596 deaths.

    The nationwide shutdown, which was first enforced on March 24, has been extended twice, on April 14 and May 4.

    The third phase will end on May 17.

    In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Ministet Narendra Modi said there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown, which will be very different from the earlier three phases.


    Happening Nagpur
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Maharashtra News
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    शिवभोजन थाळी सेंटर चे काटोल मध्ये उद्घाटन
    शिवभोजन थाळी सेंटर चे काटोल मध्ये उद्घाटन
    Hindi News
    खरीप हंगामात शेतकऱ्यांना पाणी उपलब्ध करा – सुनील केदार
    खरीप हंगामात शेतकऱ्यांना पाणी उपलब्ध करा – सुनील केदार
    गोंदिया: ताश के पत्तों के ख्वाब , तालाब पर बिखर गए
    गोंदिया: ताश के पत्तों के ख्वाब , तालाब पर बिखर गए
    Trending News
    Maha may extend lockdown in hotspots till May 31
    Maha may extend lockdown in hotspots till May 31
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    Featured News
    Free food grain to migrants for next 2 mnths: FM
    Free food grain to migrants for next 2 mnths: FM
    Railway cancels non-special tickets till Jun 30
    Railway cancels non-special tickets till Jun 30
    Trending In Nagpur
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    नागपुरात कोरोनाबाधित रुग्णांसाठी एका महिन्यात 1280 अतिदक्षता खाटांचे सुसज्ज रुग्णालय
    नागपुरात कोरोनाबाधित रुग्णांसाठी एका महिन्यात 1280 अतिदक्षता खाटांचे सुसज्ज रुग्णालय
    सावधान! ऑनलाइन शराब डिलीवरी के फेर में कहीं हो ना जाएं ठगी के शिकार!
    सावधान! ऑनलाइन शराब डिलीवरी के फेर में कहीं हो ना जाएं ठगी के शिकार!
    ‘प्रभाताई ओझा स्मृति सेवा संस्था ‘ द्वारा खाने का वितरण
    ‘प्रभाताई ओझा स्मृति सेवा संस्था ‘ द्वारा खाने का वितरण
    ” Season 4“ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB by Sejal Entertainment.
    ” Season 4“ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB by Sejal Entertainment.
    उपमहापौर, स्थायी समिती अध्यक्ष व आरोग्य समिती अध्यक्ष यांनी केला
    उपमहापौर, स्थायी समिती अध्यक्ष व आरोग्य समिती अध्यक्ष यांनी केला
    औद्योगिक वसाहतीतील सर्व उद्योग सुरु करावे – डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    औद्योगिक वसाहतीतील सर्व उद्योग सुरु करावे – डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    NMC Chief clarifies on news claiming no measure at Covid-19 centre at Radha Swami Satsang
    NMC Chief clarifies on news claiming no measure at Covid-19 centre at Radha Swami Satsang
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    नागपुरात १४ मे पासून हे राहणार सुरू- हे राहणार बंद
    नागपुरात १४ मे पासून हे राहणार सुरू- हे राहणार बंद
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145