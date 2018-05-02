Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, May 14th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Rs 30k cr emergency credit support for farmers

    New Delhi: An additional Rs 30,000 crore will be released as emergency fund for farmers hit by the coronavirus crisis.

    The move will help three crore farmers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

    This will help small and marginal farmers in post-harvest Rabi crops, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

    This is in addition to Rs 90,000 crore support provided by NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), which gives credit for agricultural activities.


    Happening Nagpur
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Maharashtra News
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    शिवभोजन थाळी सेंटर चे काटोल मध्ये उद्घाटन
    शिवभोजन थाळी सेंटर चे काटोल मध्ये उद्घाटन
    Hindi News
    खरीप हंगामात शेतकऱ्यांना पाणी उपलब्ध करा – सुनील केदार
    खरीप हंगामात शेतकऱ्यांना पाणी उपलब्ध करा – सुनील केदार
    गोंदिया: ताश के पत्तों के ख्वाब , तालाब पर बिखर गए
    गोंदिया: ताश के पत्तों के ख्वाब , तालाब पर बिखर गए
    Trending News
    Maha may extend lockdown in hotspots till May 31
    Maha may extend lockdown in hotspots till May 31
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    Featured News
    Free food grain to migrants for next 2 mnths: FM
    Free food grain to migrants for next 2 mnths: FM
    Railway cancels non-special tickets till Jun 30
    Railway cancels non-special tickets till Jun 30
    Trending In Nagpur
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    जिल्ह्यातील ११ लाख वीज ग्राहकांना एसएमएसच्या माध्यमातून माहिती
    नागपुरात कोरोनाबाधित रुग्णांसाठी एका महिन्यात 1280 अतिदक्षता खाटांचे सुसज्ज रुग्णालय
    नागपुरात कोरोनाबाधित रुग्णांसाठी एका महिन्यात 1280 अतिदक्षता खाटांचे सुसज्ज रुग्णालय
    सावधान! ऑनलाइन शराब डिलीवरी के फेर में कहीं हो ना जाएं ठगी के शिकार!
    सावधान! ऑनलाइन शराब डिलीवरी के फेर में कहीं हो ना जाएं ठगी के शिकार!
    ‘प्रभाताई ओझा स्मृति सेवा संस्था ‘ द्वारा खाने का वितरण
    ‘प्रभाताई ओझा स्मृति सेवा संस्था ‘ द्वारा खाने का वितरण
    ” Season 4“ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB by Sejal Entertainment.
    ” Season 4“ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB by Sejal Entertainment.
    उपमहापौर, स्थायी समिती अध्यक्ष व आरोग्य समिती अध्यक्ष यांनी केला
    उपमहापौर, स्थायी समिती अध्यक्ष व आरोग्य समिती अध्यक्ष यांनी केला
    औद्योगिक वसाहतीतील सर्व उद्योग सुरु करावे – डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    औद्योगिक वसाहतीतील सर्व उद्योग सुरु करावे – डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    NMC Chief clarifies on news claiming no measure at Covid-19 centre at Radha Swami Satsang
    NMC Chief clarifies on news claiming no measure at Covid-19 centre at Radha Swami Satsang
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    नागपुरात १४ मे पासून हे राहणार सुरू- हे राहणार बंद
    नागपुरात १४ मे पासून हे राहणार सुरू- हे राहणार बंद
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145