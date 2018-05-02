Rs 30k cr emergency credit support for farmers

New Delhi: An additional Rs 30,000 crore will be released as emergency fund for farmers hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The move will help three crore farmers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

This will help small and marginal farmers in post-harvest Rabi crops, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

This is in addition to Rs 90,000 crore support provided by NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), which gives credit for agricultural activities.