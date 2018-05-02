Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, May 14th, 2020

    Liquor shops to open in Nagpur rural, In City liquor permit must- How to get one

    Nagpur: District collector Ravindra Thakre has permitted liquor shops to open in rural and municipal council areas of the district. Home delivery has been permitted in municipal council areas. Liquor cannot be bought at shops in Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) area. The order for home delivery in the city is yet to be issued.

    In Nagpur rural the shops will remain open between 10am and 5pm. The shop owner will have to work with 50% staff. Liquor manufacturing units have also been permitted to function in rural areas.

    No shops will be allowed to function in containment zones.

    In municipal council areas liquor shops which are stand-alone, in residential complexes and located in a colonies will be allowed to function. The road on which they are situated should not have more than five functioning shops of non-essential items.

    At a time there should not be more than five customers in front of a liquor shop. They should maintain a distance of six feet and wear masks. The shop premises should be sanitized every two hours and sanitizers should be made available to customers. Security guards should be deployed to maintain Covid distancing between customers.

    The customers will have to fill up a form while buying liquor. The form will have serial number, name of the customer, his mobile number and name of brand and quantity.

    Home delivery has been permitted in municipal council areas. For this the buyer must have a liquor permit. If you don’t have a liquor permit you should log in to the websites

    https://stateexcise.maharashtra.gov.in or https://exciseservices.mahaonline.gov.in

    to obtain one.

    Guidelines to obtain a permit is given on YouTube link https://youtube.be/HPL8UM3K0zy.


