Maha Janadesh Yatra : Congress spokesperson detained
Fadnavis says its for the sake of publicity
Nagpur: Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe was detained by the Nagpur police as he planned to hold a protest before the chief minister’s ‘Maha Janadesh Yatra’.
The police action drew condemnation from senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who asked in a tweet whether asking questions to the CM in public interest was a crime.
MPCC chief Balasaheb Thorat also asked whether it was a crime to stage a protest.
When questioned about Londhe’s detention, Fadnavis said that police is responsible for maintaining law and order in the state and they take decisions accordingly.
“Nobody is stopped from protesting in a democratic manner, but some people have the habit of protesting only for the sake of publicity. It is not the CM, but the police department that takes preventive steps to address such issues,” he added.