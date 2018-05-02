Maha Janadesh Yatra : Congress spokesperson detained

Fadnavis says its for the sake of publicity

Nagpur: Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe was detained by the Nagpur police as he planned to hold a protest before the chief minister’s ‘Maha Janadesh Yatra’.

The police action drew condemnation from senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who asked in a tweet whether asking questions to the CM in public interest was a crime.

MPCC chief Balasaheb Thorat also asked whether it was a crime to stage a protest.

When questioned about Londhe’s detention, Fadnavis said that police is responsible for maintaining law and order in the state and they take decisions accordingly.