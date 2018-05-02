Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Aug 3rd, 2019

Maha Janadesh Yatra : Congress spokesperson detained

Fadnavis says its for the sake of publicity

Nagpur: Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe was detained by the Nagpur police as he planned to hold a protest before the chief minister’s ‘Maha Janadesh Yatra’.

The police action drew condemnation from senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who asked in a tweet whether asking questions to the CM in public interest was a crime.

MPCC chief Balasaheb Thorat also asked whether it was a crime to stage a protest.

When questioned about Londhe’s detention, Fadnavis said that police is responsible for maintaining law and order in the state and they take decisions accordingly.

“Nobody is stopped from protesting in a democratic manner, but some people have the habit of protesting only for the sake of publicity. It is not the CM, but the police department that takes preventive steps to address such issues,” he added.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Notorious goon Jamsher Ansari arrested under MPDA Act
Notorious goon Jamsher Ansari arrested under MPDA Act
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
Maharashtra News
महाजनादेश यात्रेचे मौदा येथे अभूतपूर्व स्वागत सिंचनाचा अनुशेष दोन वर्षात संपवू : मुख्यमंत्री
महाजनादेश यात्रेचे मौदा येथे अभूतपूर्व स्वागत सिंचनाचा अनुशेष दोन वर्षात संपवू : मुख्यमंत्री
उमरेडमध्ये ७४ किलोमीटर लांबीच्या वीज वाहिन्या लंपास
उमरेडमध्ये ७४ किलोमीटर लांबीच्या वीज वाहिन्या लंपास
Hindi News
स्टाफ सिलेक्शन की परीक्षा नियमों के चलते नहीं दे पाए परीक्षार्थी
स्टाफ सिलेक्शन की परीक्षा नियमों के चलते नहीं दे पाए परीक्षार्थी
पूर्व नागपुर के युवा टैलेंट को बढ़ावा देने ‘ ईस्ट ऑन स्ट्रीट ‘ का 4 अगस्त को आयोजन
पूर्व नागपुर के युवा टैलेंट को बढ़ावा देने ‘ ईस्ट ऑन स्ट्रीट ‘ का 4 अगस्त को आयोजन
Trending News
Mahajanadesh Yatra: Fadnavis counts works done in Vidarbha in 5 years
Mahajanadesh Yatra: Fadnavis counts works done in Vidarbha in 5 years
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Featured News
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Video : Alexis Hospital’s Dr Jayant Kelwade on causes and types of diabetes
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
Trending In Nagpur
महाजनादेश यात्रेचे मौदा येथे अभूतपूर्व स्वागत सिंचनाचा अनुशेष दोन वर्षात संपवू : मुख्यमंत्री
महाजनादेश यात्रेचे मौदा येथे अभूतपूर्व स्वागत सिंचनाचा अनुशेष दोन वर्षात संपवू : मुख्यमंत्री
Over 22 lakh trees to be planted in farmers’ fields to boost forest cover: Mungantiwar
Over 22 lakh trees to be planted in farmers’ fields to boost forest cover: Mungantiwar
‘East on Street’ event to showcase youth talent of East Nagpur on Aug 4
‘East on Street’ event to showcase youth talent of East Nagpur on Aug 4
स्टाफ सिलेक्शन की परीक्षा नियमों के चलते नहीं दे पाए परीक्षार्थी
स्टाफ सिलेक्शन की परीक्षा नियमों के चलते नहीं दे पाए परीक्षार्थी
Czar Of Interventional Radiology Dr. Pankaj Banode turns 44!
Czar Of Interventional Radiology Dr. Pankaj Banode turns 44!
MSEDCL to snap 16.40 lakh connections of defaulters for Rs 242 crore dues in Vidarbha
MSEDCL to snap 16.40 lakh connections of defaulters for Rs 242 crore dues in Vidarbha
पूर्व नागपुर के युवा टैलेंट को बढ़ावा देने ‘ ईस्ट ऑन स्ट्रीट ‘ का 4 अगस्त को आयोजन
पूर्व नागपुर के युवा टैलेंट को बढ़ावा देने ‘ ईस्ट ऑन स्ट्रीट ‘ का 4 अगस्त को आयोजन
Maha Janadesh Yatra : Congress spokesperson detained
Maha Janadesh Yatra : Congress spokesperson detained
Notorious goon Jamsher Ansari arrested under MPDA Act
Notorious goon Jamsher Ansari arrested under MPDA Act
विदर्भातील 16 लाख 40 हजार वीजबिलापोटी ग्राहकांकडे 262 कोटींची थकबाकी
विदर्भातील 16 लाख 40 हजार वीजबिलापोटी ग्राहकांकडे 262 कोटींची थकबाकी
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145