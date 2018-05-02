Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, May 3rd, 2021

    Maha: In a first in 30 days, daily cases fall below 50,000

    Mumbai/Nagpur: Daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra dropped below 50,000 to 48,621 on Monday for the first time in the last 30 days, taking the tally to 47,71,022.

    With 567 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll mounted to 70,851, the state health department said.

    On April 3, Maharashtra had reported 49,447 infections. On April 1 and 2, 43,183 and 47,827 cases were added, respectively.

    The state had reported an average of 60,000 cases in most of April.

    Of the 567 fatalities, 283 had occurred in the last 48 hours.

    Given the alarming surge in the cases, the state government had imposed lockdown-like curbs in the state on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till May 15.


