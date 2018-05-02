IMA calls for lockdown to break chain of Covid

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association has demanded an immediate national lockdown to break the chain of Covid-19 infections after 13,534 new infections and 97 deaths during the last 24 hours took Bihars cumulative Covid-19 tally to 4.97 lakh cases and 2,739 deaths.

We will appeal to the government to impose an immediate 15-day national lockdown to break the Covid-19 chain, said Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh, president (elect) of the national IMA.

Dr Singh has been advocating for a national lockdown for around a fortnight. He said the IMA would continue to urge the government to impose a nationwide lockdown as it would lessen the burden on the healthcare facilities which are already stressed.

He said the United Kingdom and China did well to contain the spread of the virus by imposing lockdowns. The United States of America, on the other hand, had to pay a heavy price for not imposing a lockdown, added Dr Kumar.



