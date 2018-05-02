Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Feb 27th, 2020

    Maha govt withdraws Bhima Koregaon cases

    Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has withdrawn 348 cases registered in the Bhima Koregaon violence and 460 cases filed in the Maratha reservation agitation, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday.

    “We have withdrawn 348 of the 649 cases registered related to Bhima Koregaon and 460 of the 548 cases registered in connection with Maratha reservation agitation,” Deshmukh told reporters in Mumbai.

    He also said that the process to withdraw other cases in these matters was underway.

    The central government had last month transferred the probe into the Bhima Koregaon violence to the National Investigation Agency, a move which was criticised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

    On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle.

    One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident.

