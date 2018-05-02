Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Asim Riaz dedicates his “Sultani Akhada Medal” to Toabh’s Founder Sangeeta Bhatia

    Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz is a supremely talented Model-Actor, he secured the First Runner up position in the show. With this impeccable achievement, Asim dedicated his Bigg Boss-” Sultani Akhada medal” to Sangeeta Bhatia and Toabh as a milestone in his career. At this prestigious moment, Asim has a heartfelt message for Sangeeta and the team to be the backbone of his successes. He shares that, “this medal belongs to you, my Modelling assignments, and my Career belongs to you. The team has worked really hard to sculpt me into what I am today. Toabh has recognized me better than I could and always encouraged me to go that extra mile. I am really thankful to you for everything”.

    Asim calls Sangeeta his “Maa” as she has been the one who groomed him into a prolific model as well as a phenomenal actor. She has been the reason behind all his career achievements as well as his growth in life. Asim’s performance in Bigg Boss 13 was spectacular, he righteously deserves the medal. Their bond has given the audience the best of Asim Riaz; his journey has been an inspirational story for all.

    While the world sees the glamour behind the fashion and entertainment industry, what they don’t get to see is the army of people who make models and celebrities look topnotch. Spearheading the process of giving talent the right direction is the entrepreneurial couple, Toaney and Sangeeta Bhatia of India’s premier talent management agency, Toabh.

    “We moved into the space of talent management for models more than a decade back. During this period, we have successfully given the fashion industry some of the finest models, placed Indian faces internationally at the most prestigious agencies, and also made them into some of the finest actors and actresses as well.” Says Sangeeta. Today, the world is recognizing Indian faces in fashion and we’re constantly preparing and placing our talent the world over. From completely fresh faces to established ones, we recognize the passion and willingness to grow as a premise to representation.” Expresses Sangeeta.

    Toabh is the ultimate agency that has groomed some significant talents like Disha Paatni, Nora Fatehi, Warina Hussain, Sapna Pabbi, Ehan Bhatt, Asim Riaz amongst others were fashion models, who the agency groomed into Bollywood talent. With this, they moved into the space of celebrity management and now represent a plethora of talent including Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Sooraj Pancholi, Shirley Setia, Tony Luke and many more.

