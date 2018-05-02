3 persons cheat man of Rs 41.51 lakh by various fraudulent means in Tehsil

Nagpur: The con persons, including a woman, cheated a 50-year old man to the tune of Rs 41.51 lakh by way of various fraudulent means including on the pretext of marriage with his daughter and also providing job to her.

The accused have been identified as Chaitanya Pritam Moundekar, residing near Bhagwan Soda Factory, Neha Khobragade, Astaq Bhai and some other persons, approached the complainant Dhanraj Nagorao Topre (50), resident of Timki, in 2016. The three accused proposed to marry Topre’s daughter with Chaitanya who posed as an officer in Sadhana Bank. Later, the accused encouraged Topre and his family members to deposit money as FDs in various banks. The accused also took money on pretext of flat’s registry and providing job. The three accused also forged documents of employment and by way of various fraudulent means, took total Rs 41.51 lakh from Topre.

Tehsil Assistant PSI Walde, based on Topre’s complaint, booked the accused under Sections 406, 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 34 of the IPC and launched in-depth probe into the matter. No arrest has been made in this connection so far.