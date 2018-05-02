Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jan 9th, 2020

    3 persons cheat man of Rs 41.51 lakh by various fraudulent means in Tehsil

    Nagpur: The con persons, including a woman, cheated a 50-year old man to the tune of Rs 41.51 lakh by way of various fraudulent means including on the pretext of marriage with his daughter and also providing job to her.

    The accused have been identified as Chaitanya Pritam Moundekar, residing near Bhagwan Soda Factory, Neha Khobragade, Astaq Bhai and some other persons, approached the complainant Dhanraj Nagorao Topre (50), resident of Timki, in 2016. The three accused proposed to marry Topre’s daughter with Chaitanya who posed as an officer in Sadhana Bank. Later, the accused encouraged Topre and his family members to deposit money as FDs in various banks. The accused also took money on pretext of flat’s registry and providing job. The three accused also forged documents of employment and by way of various fraudulent means, took total Rs 41.51 lakh from Topre.

    Tehsil Assistant PSI Walde, based on Topre’s complaint, booked the accused under Sections 406, 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 34 of the IPC and launched in-depth probe into the matter. No arrest has been made in this connection so far.

    Happening Nagpur
    Health, Happiness , Harmony- 3H Camp Rejuvenated Youths
    Health, Happiness , Harmony- 3H Camp Rejuvenated Youths
    Save Speechless Organization provides home to stray puppies in Nagpur
    Save Speechless Organization provides home to stray puppies in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 persons cheat man of Rs 41.51 lakh by various fraudulent means in Tehsil
    3 persons cheat man of Rs 41.51 lakh by various fraudulent means in Tehsil
    Rs 4.50 lakh stolen from firm’s cash counter in Tehsil
    Rs 4.50 lakh stolen from firm’s cash counter in Tehsil
    Maharashtra News
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    Hindi News
    जिप चुनाव में बड़ी जीत के रियल हीरो ‘सुनील केदार’
    जिप चुनाव में बड़ी जीत के रियल हीरो ‘सुनील केदार’
    जिला परिषद चुनाव : क्या ये गडकरी-बावनकुले की हार है..? नहीं!
    जिला परिषद चुनाव : क्या ये गडकरी-बावनकुले की हार है..? नहीं!
    Trending News
    Saamana stands by girl with Free Kashmir poster
    Saamana stands by girl with Free Kashmir poster
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    Featured News
    NIT cancels lease of Nagarik Sahakari Rugnalaya, orders demolition of building
    NIT cancels lease of Nagarik Sahakari Rugnalaya, orders demolition of building
    Deepika Padukone Singh – the only ‘Man’ in Bollywood??
    Deepika Padukone Singh – the only ‘Man’ in Bollywood??
    Trending In Nagpur
    3 persons cheat man of Rs 41.51 lakh by various fraudulent means in Tehsil
    3 persons cheat man of Rs 41.51 lakh by various fraudulent means in Tehsil
    Rs 4.50 lakh stolen from firm’s cash counter in Tehsil
    Rs 4.50 lakh stolen from firm’s cash counter in Tehsil
    जिप चुनाव में बड़ी जीत के रियल हीरो ‘सुनील केदार’
    जिप चुनाव में बड़ी जीत के रियल हीरो ‘सुनील केदार’
    जिला परिषद चुनाव : क्या ये गडकरी-बावनकुले की हार है..? नहीं!
    जिला परिषद चुनाव : क्या ये गडकरी-बावनकुले की हार है..? नहीं!
    NIT cancels lease of Nagarik Sahakari Rugnalaya, orders demolition of building
    NIT cancels lease of Nagarik Sahakari Rugnalaya, orders demolition of building
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    Nagpur ZP polls: Luck smiles on Cong-NCP; BJP-Shiv Sena face humiliation
    Nagpur ZP polls: Luck smiles on Cong-NCP; BJP-Shiv Sena face humiliation
    COMP-EX 2020 opens on thursday Jan 9 at reshimabag ground
    COMP-EX 2020 opens on thursday Jan 9 at reshimabag ground
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145