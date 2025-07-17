Maha Govt to enact law to break college-coaching class nexus

The law will fix accountability and ensure that colleges function independently without outsourcing the core academic responsibilities to private coaching centres, he told the legislative assembly.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government will bring a law to break the nexus between colleges and private coaching classes, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said on Wednesday.

The law will fix accountability and ensure that colleges function independently without outsourcing the core academic responsibilities to private coaching centres, he told the Legislative Assembly.

“The government will soon introduce a legislation to curb the practice of colleges operating in coordination with private coaching classes,” Bhuse stated while responding to a question raised by NCP MLA Hiraman Khoskar.

He also said the government will amend rules to curb the collection of additional fees by schools under non-tuition heads to “enhance transparency and prevent financial exploitation of parents”.

Meanwhile, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil said the complaints of illegal moneylenders grabbing land of farmers will be investigated at the District Collector level. The issue was raised by MLA Sanjay Derkar, with supplementary questions by Sameer Kunawar, Nana Patole, and Amit Deshmukh.

Patil said 8,100 out of 10,000 complaints were found to be baseless. “The remaining complaints pertain to the bid to illegally seizure 871 hectares of farmland, which have now been returned to the affected farmers”, he added.

In a separate reply, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil informed the House that recognition of 16 B.Ed colleges has been revoked for failing to submit mandatory assessment reports. Of these, seven institutions have ceased operations.

Patil said that approximately 500 affected students will be accommodated in other colleges. He also added that the institutions have been granted time to file appeals, which may bring relief.