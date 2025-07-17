Lawyer attacks Merchant Navy engineer over parking row in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A Merchant Navy engineer was brutally attacked by a lawyer and his associates over a parking dispute in Nagpur. The incident took place on the night of July 11 in the Pratap Nagar area.

The victim, Saurabh Surangalikar (44), a resident of Gokulpeth, had gone shopping with his wife and two daughters when the incident occurred. Saurabh was parking his car near Choudhary Lifestyle showroom after dropping off his family, when a lawyer and his two associates came out of a nearby office and objected. Despite Saurabh informing them that he was using parking at a public space, the trio started abusing him. The situation turned violent when they beat him with sticks. They also vandalised his car.

Saurabh managed to escape and took shelter inside a shop. Even after some time, when he stepped out, the lawyer was waiting with a stick and again tried to attack him, throwing a large stone while Saurabh tried to flee. Saurabh informed the police. Bajaj Nagar Police reached the spot and found the lawyer at the spot. They took Saurabh to a hospital and asked him to file a complaint later. However, due to alleged political pressure from the lawyer, they delayed filing a case citing absence of a medical report.

Why is Bajaj Nagar Police shielding accused?

After intervention and strong criticism by senior officers, an FIR was finally registered under serious charges including attempt to murder. Shockingly, the FIR mentions unidentified accused, even though the lawyer was named by the victim.