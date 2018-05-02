Maha govt to allow IPL matches, but no audience

The Maharashtra cabinet has decided to allow upcoming Indian Premier League tournament matches in Mumbai without the audience to prevent spread of Coronavirus. The decision is part of the measures being taken to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

On Tuesday, the state had confirmed its first five positive cases of Covid-19 — the new strain of coronavirus — which has killed more than 3,000 patients across the globe.

We want to take all sorts of precautions in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. We have decided that no large gathering will be allowed in the state for now and will also urge people to avoid them.

The issue of IPL was discussed in the cabinet meeting as well and it was decided that IPL tournament will be allowed if there will be no sale of tickets for the audience, a senior minister, who requested to remain anonymous, was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.

The IPL tournament will start from March 29 where the defending champion Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings at Mumbais Wankhade Stadium.