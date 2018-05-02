Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Mar 11th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maha govt to allow IPL matches, but no audience

    The Maharashtra cabinet has decided to allow upcoming Indian Premier League tournament matches in Mumbai without the audience to prevent spread of Coronavirus. The decision is part of the measures being taken to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

    On Tuesday, the state had confirmed its first five positive cases of Covid-19 — the new strain of coronavirus — which has killed more than 3,000 patients across the globe.

    We want to take all sorts of precautions in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. We have decided that no large gathering will be allowed in the state for now and will also urge people to avoid them.

    The issue of IPL was discussed in the cabinet meeting as well and it was decided that IPL tournament will be allowed if there will be no sale of tickets for the audience, a senior minister, who requested to remain anonymous, was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.

    The IPL tournament will start from March 29 where the defending champion Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings at Mumbais Wankhade Stadium.

    Happening Nagpur
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    Bura Mat Mano Holi Hai: Nagpurians celebrate Festival of Colours in traditional gaiety
    Bura Mat Mano Holi Hai: Nagpurians celebrate Festival of Colours in traditional gaiety
    Nagpur Crime News
    Maid Booked for Stealing Rs 3000 at Sunil Kedar House
    Maid Booked for Stealing Rs 3000 at Sunil Kedar House
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    Maharashtra News
    बहुजन क्रांती मोर्चाचे प्रदर्शन मिरवणूक ,तहसीलदारला सामूहिक निवेदन सादर
    बहुजन क्रांती मोर्चाचे प्रदर्शन मिरवणूक ,तहसीलदारला सामूहिक निवेदन सादर
    जगतगुरू संत तुकाराम महाराज बीज कार्यक्रम संपन्न
    जगतगुरू संत तुकाराम महाराज बीज कार्यक्रम संपन्न
    Hindi News
    ‘ PLASTO ‘ के फ्रॉड में बैंक ने कहा ‘ वेरिफिकेशन के बिना ओपन और ट्रांसफर नहीं कर सकते अकाउंट ‘
    ‘ PLASTO ‘ के फ्रॉड में बैंक ने कहा ‘ वेरिफिकेशन के बिना ओपन और ट्रांसफर नहीं कर सकते अकाउंट ‘
    CM हेमंत की भाजपा को चेतावनी, झारखंड में सिंधिया प्रयोग महंगा पड़ेगा
    CM हेमंत की भाजपा को चेतावनी, झारखंड में सिंधिया प्रयोग महंगा पड़ेगा
    Trending News
    10 coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray
    10 coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray
    Nagpur cops ensure safe Holi revelry, over 1000 penalized for drunken driving
    Nagpur cops ensure safe Holi revelry, over 1000 penalized for drunken driving
    Featured News
    Plasto fraud: No transfers could be placed sans verification, says PNB Manager
    Plasto fraud: No transfers could be placed sans verification, says PNB Manager
    Jyotiraditya at BJP HQ, Amit Shah absent
    Jyotiraditya at BJP HQ, Amit Shah absent
    Trending In Nagpur
    Plasto fraud: No transfers could be placed sans verification, says PNB Manager
    Plasto fraud: No transfers could be placed sans verification, says PNB Manager
    ‘ PLASTO ‘ के फ्रॉड में बैंक ने कहा ‘ वेरिफिकेशन के बिना ओपन और ट्रांसफर नहीं कर सकते अकाउंट ‘
    ‘ PLASTO ‘ के फ्रॉड में बैंक ने कहा ‘ वेरिफिकेशन के बिना ओपन और ट्रांसफर नहीं कर सकते अकाउंट ‘
    CM हेमंत की भाजपा को चेतावनी, झारखंड में सिंधिया प्रयोग महंगा पड़ेगा
    CM हेमंत की भाजपा को चेतावनी, झारखंड में सिंधिया प्रयोग महंगा पड़ेगा
    आरटीई वेरिफ़िकेशन कमेटी के शाहिद शरीफ़ वेरिफ़िकेशन ऑफ़िसर नियुक्त
    आरटीई वेरिफ़िकेशन कमेटी के शाहिद शरीफ़ वेरिफ़िकेशन ऑफ़िसर नियुक्त
    संजय राउत बोले- ‘मध्य प्रदेश वायरस’ यहां नहीं घुस सकता
    संजय राउत बोले- ‘मध्य प्रदेश वायरस’ यहां नहीं घुस सकता
    मूढ़े अंदाज में जवाब दिया सभापति झलके ने
    मूढ़े अंदाज में जवाब दिया सभापति झलके ने
    Nagpur cops ensure safe Holi revelry, over 1000 penalized for drunken driving
    Nagpur cops ensure safe Holi revelry, over 1000 penalized for drunken driving
    महिलेचा रेल्वे गाडीसमोर आत्महत्येचा प्रयत्न
    महिलेचा रेल्वे गाडीसमोर आत्महत्येचा प्रयत्न
    आयुक्त तुकाराम ने ठेकेदारों की होली की बेरंग
    आयुक्त तुकाराम ने ठेकेदारों की होली की बेरंग
    होळी, धुळवडीचा बंदोबस्त : नागपुरात २६३१ सीसीटीव्ही कॅमेरांची समाजकंटकांवर नजर
    होळी, धुळवडीचा बंदोबस्त : नागपुरात २६३१ सीसीटीव्ही कॅमेरांची समाजकंटकांवर नजर
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145