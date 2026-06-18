Maha Govt makes sweeping changes to RTI rules, sparks debate over transparency

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Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has notified the Maharashtra Right to Information (RTI) Rules, 2026, introducing sweeping changes to the manner in which citizens can seek information from public authorities. While the government has projected the new framework as an effort to streamline the implementation of the Right to Information Act, 2005, the revised rules have sparked concerns among transparency activists and opposition leaders, who fear that the changes could make access to information more difficult and expensive.

One of the most significant changes is the introduction of a single-subject rule, under which an RTI application can now generally deal with only one issue and should not exceed 150 words. Citizens seeking information on multiple matters will have to submit separate applications for each subject, a move critics say could increase both paperwork and costs for applicants.

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The government has also made it mandatory for applicants to attach a self-attested photo identity document as proof of Indian citizenship while filing an RTI application. Public Information Officers (PIOs) have been authorised to return applications that do not contain the required identity proof.

The revised rules also impose a substantial increase in fees. The application fee has been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 30, while charges for photocopies, scanned documents and digital copies have been increased from Rs 2 to Rs 5 per page. Fees for appeals have also gone up sharply, with the cost of filing a first appeal increasing to Rs 50 and a second appeal to Rs 100.

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Under the new framework, citizens seeking inspection of records will be charged Rs 50 per hour after the first free hour, while additional postal charges will be levied for bulky documents and information packets exceeding prescribed limits.

Another key provision states that information already available on government websites may not be separately certified by Public Information Officers. Instead, applicants can be directed to access such information online. Similarly, repeated RTI applications seeking information already provided earlier may be disposed of by referring applicants to previous replies.

The notification also expands the scope of exemptions relating to personal information. Information unrelated to public activity or public interest, or information that could amount to an unwarranted invasion of privacy, may be denied unless the applicant is able to demonstrate a larger public interest. The burden of establishing such public interest has been placed on the applicant.

At the same time, the rules place greater responsibility on heads of public offices to ensure compliance with Section 4 of the RTI Act, which mandates proactive disclosure of information. Authorities that fail to publish mandatory information could face disciplinary action under applicable service rules.

The government has also formally incorporated digital communication into the RTI process. Notices, replies and information can now be sent through email and online RTI platforms, while applicants will be able to make payments through digital modes, including UPI.

In another significant change, the rules permit hearings before the State Information Commission through both physical appearance and video conferencing. The commission has also been empowered to dismiss appeals where appellants repeatedly fail to attend hearings without sufficient cause.

The newly notified rules supersede the earlier RTI rules framed by the Maharashtra Government and are expected to have a far-reaching impact on how citizens access government information in the state. While officials describe the changes as a step towards greater administrative efficiency and digitisation, transparency advocates have already begun questioning whether some of the new provisions could dilute the spirit of the RTI Act by creating additional procedural hurdles for information seekers.

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