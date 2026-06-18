Crime Branch cracks Koradi vehicle theft case, three held; stolen Omni Van recovered

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Vehicle Theft Detection Squad of the Nagpur Crime Branch has cracked a four-wheeler theft case registered under the Koradi Police Station limits and arrested three accused involved in the crime. Police have recovered the stolen Maruti Suzuki Omni van along with a motorcycle allegedly used in the commission of the offence. Three other accused, including a juvenile, are still on the run.

According to police, the breakthrough came during the investigation of a vehicle theft case registered at Koradi Police Station. Acting on technical intelligence and CCTV footage collected from the area, the Vehicle Theft Detection Squad traced the movements of the suspects and identified those involved in the theft.

Gold Rate June 17 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 50,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,39,800 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,48,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Investigators said CCTV footage captured six individuals allegedly executing the vehicle theft. Based on these leads, police launched a search operation and succeeded in apprehending three members of the gang.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abdul Rab alias Mastan Niyaz Ansari, Raheel Kalam Shaikh, and Abid Ahmed alias Sameer Shafiq Ahmed, all residents of Yashodhara Nagar in Nagpur.

Advertisement

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crime and led police to the recovery of the stolen Maruti Suzuki Omni van and a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle used during the offence. The total value of the seized property is estimated at around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Police said three more accused, identified as Faizan, Jasin alias Bauwa, and a juvenile, are absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them, with multiple raids being conducted at suspected hideouts.

Officials stated that the Cyber Unit and Crime Branch personnel played a crucial role in solving the case through technical surveillance and analysis of digital evidence.

The arrested accused, along with the recovered vehicles, have been handed over to Koradi Police Station for further legal proceedings. Investigation into the case is ongoing to ascertain whether the gang was involved in other vehicle thefts in the city.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY यशोधरानगर पुलिस की कार्रवाई, 224 ग्राम गांजा जब्त.. #nagpurnews #md #crime #drugs नागपुर में नकली दवाइयों के कारोबार का बड़ा खुलासा. #nagpurnews #fda #crime 50 हजार के बदले 2 लाख देने का झांसा, सात ठग गिरफ्तार..... 50 हजार के बदले 2 लाख देने का झांसा, सात ठग गिरफ्तार..... कपिल नगर पुलिस ने 121 ग्राम एमडी पाउडर के साथ एक आरोपी...

×