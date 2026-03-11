Maha Govt launches ‘Come Early, Go Early’ scheme for women employees

Advertisement

Mumbai: In a significant step aimed at easing the daily commute for working women, the Government of Maharashtra has introduced a ‘Come Early, Go Early’ scheme for female employees serving in government offices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The initiative, which will also benefit women working within the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. The move is intended to help women avoid the intense rush-hour congestion in Mumbai’s suburban trains and make their daily travel safer and more convenient.

Announcing the decision during a special discussion in the Legislative Council on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Pawar said the State Government is determined to create an environment where women receive respect, security and equal opportunities.

“The government is committed to the overall empowerment and development of women. Our goal is to build a society where women can work with dignity, safety and equal opportunities,” she said.

How the scheme will function

Under the ‘Come Early, Go Early’ policy, women employees will be allowed flexible reporting hours. They may report to their offices between 9:15 am and 9:45 am and will be permitted to leave the office 30 minutes before the official closing time.

According to Pawar, this adjustment in office timings is expected to significantly reduce the hardships women face while travelling during peak hours. “This decision will offer substantial relief to women employees who struggle with overcrowded trains and heavy rush during office hours,” she said.

As per the Government Resolution (GR), all eligible women employees working in State Government offices within the MMR region will be able to take advantage of the flexible schedule.

However, the government has clarified that employees opting for the facility must ensure that their official work does not suffer. Women employees may be required to stay beyond office hours during important assignments such as legislative work, court-related matters, or urgent administrative duties, depending on the requirements of the department.

Measures for women’s safety

During the discussion, the government also highlighted several initiatives aimed at strengthening women’s safety across the state.

• Under Operation Muskaan, authorities conducted 14 campaigns to trace missing persons.

• A total of 42,594 missing children were traced across Maharashtra.

• Under Operation Shodh, officials located 5,066 women and 2,771 children.

• Dedicated Missing Cells have been established in all districts to track missing persons.

• Additionally, 51 Bharosa Cells have been set up to address issues related to women and provide support to victims.

The government said these initiatives reflect its continued commitment to improving the safety, security and welfare of women across the state.

