Published On : Sat, Nov 9th, 2019

Maha govt formation to be delayed after verdict

Government formation in Maharashtra is likely to be delayed due to the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted on Saturday.

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. In a tweet, Raut said, “Pehle Mandir Phir Sarkar!! Ayodhya mein Mandir Maharashtra mein Sarkar… Jai ShriRam.” When contacted, Raut told PTI, “Next two days, it is only Ayodhya. Nothing on government.”

The term of the 13th Maharashtra Assembly ends on Saturday. The BJP and the Sena, with 161 seats between them in the 288-member House, have not been able to form a government due to a stalemate on sharing of the chief minister’s post.

CM Devendra Fadnavis resigned on Friday and was appointed to the post in caretaker capacity. NCP president Sharad Pawar maintained the mandate was for the BJP and Sena to form a stable government.

