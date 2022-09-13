Maha Forest Dept Nagpur Division organises Indian wildlife photography contest

Advertisement

Nagpur: A great news for wildlife photography enthusiasts!

Maharashtra Forest Department,Nagpur Division (Territorial) along with Government College of Arts & Design, Heritage Conservation Society and “Birds Of Vidharbha” have organised

“Photography Competition & Exhibition 2022.” Wildlife Week 2022.

The event will be sponsored by Maharashtra Forest Department and will be no entry fee for the competition. The participants are required to submit only soft copies.

The subject decided for the exhibition are:

Birds and insects

Mamala and reptiles

The exhibition is all set to be held from October 1 to 7. (Exhibition to remain closed on October 5 on the occasion of Dusshera). Last date of submission is September 25, 2022 till 11:59 pm.

Here are other details of the event:

Image Size: 20” x 30” JPEG (Max 2 Entries per category per participant)

Submission: through Email @ birdsofvidarbha@gmail.com

Exhibition Venue :

“Kaladalan” Government College of Arts & Design,

Near Dikshabhumi, Laxminagar, Nagpur.

Prizes : (Each Categories)

1st Prize: Rs 21,000/-

2nd Prize : Rs. 15,000/-

3rd Prize : Rs. 11,000/-

Three (3) Special Mention : Rs. 5,000/- each

One (1) Viewer’s Choice Award : Rs. 3,000/-.

Information, Rules & Guidelines of competitions:

All Prizes, Photo Printing Charges, Frame Rent along with Gallery Rent sponsored by Maharashtra Forest Department.

Rules & Guidelines:

i. Image Size shall be 20” x 30”. The image to be submitted in high resolutions i.e the pixel density shall be 6000 pixels x 9000 Pixels. The photograph shall be printed with 1” white border on all sides.

ii. The Image should be clean image with no watermark or text on the image. Images with watermarks/text will be disqualified.

iii. The entry should be submitted with details such as Location of Photograph, Month and year along with Name of the Species and desired Caption. The required details should be submitted in the body of the email along with other details such as Name of Participants, Corresponding Address, Email and Contact Number.

iv. Photographs clicked in the Wild shall be considered eligible for the competition. Photographs/Images clicked in Zoo or of captive animals/birds shall not be considered for Competition/Exhibition.

v. Plagiarism is strictly prohibited. In case if Plagiarism is proved, the Participant shall be disqualified and the entries shall not be exhibited. If felt necessary, the Organising Team/Management/Judges may ask the Participants for unedited/RAW copy of the image/photograph submitted.

vi. No tampering with the original image should be undertaken. Minimalistic changes such as changes in brightness, contrast and adjustment of mild tones is allowed with normal cleaning, noise reduction shall be permitted.

Only Minimal Cropping is permitted (not more than 20 % of original frame). No major photoshopping is permitted.

vii. Submission of photographs ‘EXIF’ details is not mandatory, however, the Participants are encouraged to share the details in the submission email.

viii. The winner may be interviewed/enquired to ascertain the authenticity and ownership of the photograph. This may involve seeking references and/or calling in for RAW images, EXIF/ JPEG etc.

ix. Judging: Judging will be done by Panel of Three Experts.

The decision of Panel of Judges shall be final and binding on all Participants. No dispute shall be entertained.

x. Exhibition: Best 80 Entries will be exhibited in the exhibition.

