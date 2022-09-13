Governor presents Param Veer Abdul Hameed Awards at Raj Bhavan

Advertisement

– Daughter of Veer Abdul Hameed honoured

Mumbai – Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the Param Veer Abdul Hamid Awards 2022 to family members of martyrs, war-injured jawans and achievers from various fields at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Mon (12 Sept). The Governor felicitated Nazbunnisa, the daughter of Param Veer Abdul Hameed, on the occasion.

The awards instituted by Jannat Films were presented to 40 personalities including film star Raza Murad and actress Mandakini.Producer and Organiser of the Awards function Rais Khan, Maj Gen (retd) Rajpal Puniya were present on the occasion.Family members of Shaheed Arjun Pilore, Shaheed Raju Salve and Shaheed Ravindra Patil were given financial assistance cheques.

Aniruddh Deshpande, Hemant Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, J.P. Agarwal, P.C.Subodhi, Syed Ahsan Ali, Dr. Mahesh Ramesh Mundada, Late Manmohan Gupta, Dr. Khalid Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mangesh Naik, Sanjay Labroo, Dhananjay Pawar, Dr. Nikhil Tari, Dr. Bipin Sule, Riya Bambhaniya Jain, Dr. Ajay Bakshi, Chirag Kaushik, Santosh Gautam Shinde and Dr.Deepak Toshniwal were also given the Param Veer Abdul Hameed Awards for the year 2022.

