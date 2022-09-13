RTMNU’s Best Teacher Awards Bagged by Dr. Pramod Walke& Dr. Mangesh Bhorkar, GHRCE

Advertisement

Nagpur: Every year ‘Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Nagpur’ felicitates the best teachers form University affiliated colleges on behalf of ‘Teachers Day’under ShikshakKalyanNidhi.

For session 2021-22, Dr. PramodWalke, Deputy Director, GHRaisoni College of Engineering (GHRCE) Nagpur received the best teacher award. He received this award for his outstanding research activities & the overall evaluation of doctoral students, publication, his contribution to social activities etc. Dr. Mangesh Bhorkar, NSS Head, & Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering Department, GHRCE received Best Teacher Award in Social Work Category on this day.

These awards were given to both awardees by the hands of Chief Guest, Director NEERI Dr. AtulVaidya, Hon. VC RTMNU Dr. SubhashChaudhary, Hon. Pro. VC RTMNU Dr. Sanjay Dudhe& Res. Registrar RTMNU Dr. RajuHiwase.

Dr. Bhorkar received the best teacher award for his outstanding work in the field of Social Work. He is very active in the tree plantation programs, Swachata activities, visit to old age homes, orphanages and mentally disabled students school to understand their problems and many more. He was also active during the COVID 19 Pandemic Situation where he served voluntary efforts & duties for the packing of food/ grocery kits, provision to slum are peoples. Both awardees have given credit of their award to Dr. Sachin Untawale, Director GHRCE &their Family members.

