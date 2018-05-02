Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Mar 19th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maha COVID-19 cases 49, two on ventilator

    The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 49, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday, adding that two infected persons have been put on ventilator. Tope added that Chief Ministers of all the states as well as State Health Ministers will talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow at 4 pm, through video conferencing on the pandemic.

    “The total number of positive cases reaches 49 in Maharashtra. Two patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus are on ventilators at Kasturba Hospital,” said Tope.

    Maharashtra is the worst-hit state from coronavirus in the country.

    Tope said that there are six pathology labs in Maharashtra where tests for coronavirus is being conducted and state government is in talks with the Centre to allow private labs to conduct tests.

    As of this morning, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 169. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country.

    Meanwhile, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Nagpur District Collector ordered the shut down of liquor shops, restaurants and paan shops till March 31 with an immediate effect. Authorities also shut down all parks and gardens of Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority till March 31.

    Happening Nagpur
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Coronavirus precautions in Nagpur: Malls,Gyms,Pools,Cinema Halls remain closed on Sunday
    Gaiety, grace, gifts marks Women’s Day celebration
    Gaiety, grace, gifts marks Women’s Day celebration
    Nagpur Crime News
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    Case filed for fake Whatsapp message on Covid-19 patient
    Case filed for fake Whatsapp message on Covid-19 patient
    Maharashtra News
    नागपुर मेट्रो : २००० कामगारांची चाचणी, कार्यस्थळी डॉक्टरांचे पथक तैनात
    नागपुर मेट्रो : २००० कामगारांची चाचणी, कार्यस्थळी डॉक्टरांचे पथक तैनात
    विश्वविख्यात ड्रॅगन पॅलेस टेम्पल 31 मार्च पर्यत भाविकांकरीता बंद
    विश्वविख्यात ड्रॅगन पॅलेस टेम्पल 31 मार्च पर्यत भाविकांकरीता बंद
    Hindi News
    मिठाई कल की,नास्ता आज का
    मिठाई कल की,नास्ता आज का
    ISC-ICSE के सभी एग्जाम कैंसल
    ISC-ICSE के सभी एग्जाम कैंसल
    Trending News
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: All 4 infected are stable and recovering, says NMC Chief
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: All 4 infected are stable and recovering, says NMC Chief
    Coronavirus : After gyms shut down, people in Nagpur gather on streets to exercise
    Coronavirus : After gyms shut down, people in Nagpur gather on streets to exercise
    Featured News
    Video: Nagpur Police carry out procession to make aware citizens about Covid-19
    Video: Nagpur Police carry out procession to make aware citizens about Covid-19
    Massive fire at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul; fire tenders on the spot
    Massive fire at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul; fire tenders on the spot
    Trending In Nagpur
    मिठाई कल की,नास्ता आज का
    मिठाई कल की,नास्ता आज का
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara
    (JEE ) Main की परीक्षा स्थगित, 31 मार्च के बाद नई तारीखों की घोषणा
    (JEE ) Main की परीक्षा स्थगित, 31 मार्च के बाद नई तारीखों की घोषणा
    राजस्थान: झूंझुनू में एक ही परिवार के तीन सदस्य कोरोना पॉजिटिव
    राजस्थान: झूंझुनू में एक ही परिवार के तीन सदस्य कोरोना पॉजिटिव
    नागपुर मेट्रो : २००० कामगारांची चाचणी, कार्यस्थळी डॉक्टरांचे पथक तैनात
    नागपुर मेट्रो : २००० कामगारांची चाचणी, कार्यस्थळी डॉक्टरांचे पथक तैनात
    पूर्व CJI रंजन गोगोई ने ली राज्यसभा MP की शपथ, संसद में लगे ‘शेम-शेम’ के नारे
    पूर्व CJI रंजन गोगोई ने ली राज्यसभा MP की शपथ, संसद में लगे ‘शेम-शेम’ के नारे
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: All 4 infected are stable and recovering, says NMC Chief
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: All 4 infected are stable and recovering, says NMC Chief
    कोरोना वायरस के कारण बंद हुए जिम, एक्सरसाइज करने के लिए नागपुर की सड़कों पर उतरे लोग
    कोरोना वायरस के कारण बंद हुए जिम, एक्सरसाइज करने के लिए नागपुर की सड़कों पर उतरे लोग
    Coronavirus : After gyms shut down, people in Nagpur gather on streets to exercise
    Coronavirus : After gyms shut down, people in Nagpur gather on streets to exercise
    जिला न्यायालय इमारत के सभी बार रूम में रखा सेनिटायजर
    जिला न्यायालय इमारत के सभी बार रूम में रखा सेनिटायजर
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145