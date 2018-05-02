Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Mar 19th, 2020

    Murderous attack on doctor in Sakkardara

    Nagpur: Irked over his application of clearing encroachment at Bhande Chowk, under Sakkardara police station a middle aged man reportedly launched a murderous attack on 35-year-old doctor with a sword on Wednesday afternoon.

    Based on the statement given by Dr. Nitin Laxmanrao Gundakwar, a resident of Shatabdi Chowk, cops have booked
    accused identified as Shiek Noor Wald Shiek Pyaru (50), a resident of Bhande Plot premises under Sections 307, 506 of the IPC and Sections 4+25 of Indian Arms Act.

    According to police sources, Dr. Gundakwar had filed a application with Encroachment Department regarding a shop in front of his hospital located in Laxmi Complex at Bhande Plot Chowk, belonged to one Sheik Noor.

    Following which the sleuths of Anti-Encroachment Department razed the illegal structure. Irked over which Shiek reportedly intercepted the victim on Wednesday afternoon and assaulted with sword. Leaving him lying in the pool of blood he then fled the spot. Dr. Gundakwar was later rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) under critical condition.

