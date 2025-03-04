Maha Council by-election for five seats to be held March 27

Of the five State Council members, who were elected to the Assembly, three belonged to BJP comprising Praveen Datke, Gopichand Padalkarand Ramesh Karad while Rajesh Vitekar from NCP-SP and Amisha Padvi from Shiv Sena

Nagpur: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the time schedule for the by-election to five seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The by-election was necessitated following the election of those five members to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly held in November last year.

The polling will take place on March 27, a day after the conclusion of the ongoing budget session of the State Legislature as per the time period finalised by the Business Advisory Committees of the State Assembly and the Council. Of the five state Council members, who were elected to the Lower House, three belonged to BJP comprising Praveen Datke, Gopichand Padalkarand Ramesh Karad while Rajesh Vitekar from NCP-SP and Amisha Padvi from Shiv Sena.

Gold Rate Tuesday 04 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,100 /- Gold 22 KT 80,100/- Silver / Kg 95,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The State Assembly members will participate in the polling for the upcoming by-election slated for March 27. Padvi’s term in the Legislative Council was till July 7, 2028, Rajesh Vitekar’s term is till July 27, 2030, Praveen Datke’s term is till May 13, 2026, and MLAs Ramesh Karad and Gopichand Padalkar’s term is also till May 13, 2026.

As per the ECI’s time schedule for the upcoming by election, the notification will be issued on March 10, last date of filing nominations is March 17, scrutiny of nominations March 18, last date of withdrawal of nominations March 20, date of poll March 27 (during 9 am and 4 pm), counting of votes March 27 at 5 pm. The by-election needs to be completed before March 29.

In the 78-member Maharashtra Legislative Council, the ruling Mahayuti has 32 members and Maha Vikas Aghadi 17 members. The party-wise strength is BJP 19, Shiv Sena 6, NCP 7, Congress 7, Shiv Sena UBT 7, NCP-SP 3 and independents 3.