Killer of two men, Parseoni tigress caged finally, sent to Gorewada Centre

Nagpur: The elusive tigress that killed two persons in the last one month in Parseoni Taluka of Nagpur district, has finally been captured by the Forest Department on Monday morning. The three-and-a-half-year-old T-132 tigress which was elusive and constantly venturing near human settlements and attacking people in Parseoni taluka was captured near Chargaon forest.

To capture the tiger, forest teams from Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR), Nagpur Territorial Forest and Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) were jointly working day and night from last one week. Cages, camera traps and baits were set up to capture the tigress in Chargaon forest area. “We used four baits to lure the tigress but it was hunting the bait during night time. Finally we got the chance to tranquillise the tigress on Monday morning when it came to eat the bait,” informed Dr Bharat Singh Hada, Deputy Field Director, PTR. After capturing the problem tigress, it was sent to Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur.

“Veterinarians will conduct some medical tests and observe the tigress in Gorewada for a few days. If the tigress is fit then as per the instructions of PCCF (Wildlife) she will be released in some other forest area far from Parseoni where it killed a couple of people,” informed Dr Hada.

The tigress wreaked havoc in Chargaon area from last one month as it killed a couple of villagers in the forest area. The tigress was frequently venturing near human settlements. “As per the preliminary investigation the tigress looks fit but veterinarians are observing the health of the tigress. We will try to find out the reason why she is attacking humans,” said Dr Hada.

The operation took place under the guidance of Dr Kishor Mankar, Chief Conservator of Forest and Field Director, PTR; Srilaxmi A, Conservator of Forest Nagpur; Dr Bharat Singh Hada, Deputy Director, PTR; Sandeep Bharti, Assistant Conservator of Forest, PTR; and Pandurang Pakhale, ACF, Nagpur. The operation was performed under the supervision of Pravin Lele, RFO (Wildlife), Nagalwadi Beat; Parseoni Forest Range. Dr Mayank Barde, veterinarian, PTR and Dr Meghraj Tulavi, Veterinarian, NNTR tranquillised the problem tigress.