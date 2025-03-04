Shocking: 1,229 ineligible Ladki Bahins pocket Rs 1.29 crore in Nagpur district

The scale of ineligible beneficiaries could be just the tip of the iceberg, with estimates suggesting that unauthorized disbursements under the scheme could run into hundreds of crores statewide

Nagpur: A shocking revelation has emerged in Nagpur district, where 1,229 ineligible beneficiaries have reportedly pocketed Rs 1.29 crore under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. A preliminary survey has flagged these applicants as ineligible, yet they have been collectively receiving Rs 18.43 lakh per month since the scheme’s rollout last year.

Despite the irregularities, the State Government has ruled out any recovery of the disbursed funds, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in the implementation of the scheme.

The scale of ineligible beneficiaries could be just the tip of the iceberg, with estimates suggesting that unauthorized disbursements under the scheme could run into hundreds of crores statewide. The scheme, designed to support economically disadvantaged women, lacks an independent authentication mechanism, instead relying on self-declared information in application forms. This vulnerability is now being exploited, leading to massive financial discrepancies.

According to official data, Maharashtra has 1.06 crore registered beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. However, in Nagpur district alone, the scrutiny has already exposed serious flaws in the approval process. The Women and Child Welfare Department (WCWD) is conducting the verification process following an urgent directive from the State Government.

A senior WCWD official, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the 1,229 ineligible recipients include 1,221 from Katol taluka, five from Narkhed, and one each from Kalmeshwar, Saoner, and Nagpur Rural. The most glaring violation among these applicants is ownership of four-wheeler vehicles, a clear disqualifier under the scheme’s eligibility criteria.

The scheme explicitly states that any woman whose family owns a four-wheeler (excluding a tractor) is automatically disqualified from receiving benefits. In response to these findings, the government has now ordered stricter verification measures to prevent further misuse.

With only a preliminary survey completed, experts believe that a more extensive audit could uncover even more ineligible beneficiaries, further straining state finances. The revelations have intensified demands for better oversight and accountability in public welfare schemes.

Anganwadi workers on warpath

The very workers responsible for conducting these checks — Anganwadi workers — are refusing to proceed until they receive their long-overdue honorariums. These frontline workers played a pivotal role in processing applications, with the WCWD promising them Rs 50 per form. With a staggering 8,87,015 applications received in Nagpur district alone as of August 22, 2024, the total unpaid honorariums stand at Rs 44.35 crore. Despite this financial commitment, the funds remain unpaid, fuelling widespread frustration and bringing verification efforts to a grinding halt.

Anganwadi workers are standing firm — no payment, no surveys — leaving the government in a precarious position. Rajendra Sathe, district head of CITU’s Asha Gharpravartak Karmachari Union, slammed the government’s failure to honour its commitments. “This is a betrayal of the hardworking Anganwadi Sevikas who were promised payments for their labour. The government has used these workers to push its scheme forward, and now it is conveniently ignoring their rightful dues. If they think we will continue working without payment, they are gravely mistaken,” he said.