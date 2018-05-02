Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Sat, Feb 1st, 2020
    Maha college bans mobile phones to ‘boost student performance’

    In a bid to improve students’ focus on education, a women’s college in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city has banned the use of mobile phones inside its campus.

    The move comes at a time when mobile phones have become an indelible part of everyday living, where youngsters are glued to social media.

    Speaking to PTI, Principal of Dr Rafiq Zakaria Women’s College, Dr Maqdoom Farooqui said, “We were searching for measures to enhance the process of learning and we found that students could concentrate better when they are not allowed to carry their cellphones to classrooms.”

    With more than 3,000 students, the women’s college offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

    The ban, which was imposed 15 days ago, has not only helped students focus better in classrooms, but also improved their interaction with their peers, Dr Farooqui said.

    Although students are not allowed to carry their own phones on campus, a couple of handsets are kept in the reading room for emergencies, he added.

    “Initially, the decision was taken as a punishment for overuse of cellphones, but now students and staff are cooperating in the effort to enhance the learning and teaching process,” the principal claimed.

    Students, who travel to the college from far away places, have to deposit their phones once they enter the campus and collect them on their way home, he added.

    Head of the Political Science department Prof Dr T A Paithankar said, “Initially, we also found the decision to be restrictive, but now studentsare concentrating on their studies and I am sure that this will reflect in their exam
    results.”

    A student on the condition of anonymity said, “We are getting to know the world around us, as now have plenty of time to read newspapers and magazines in the library.”

