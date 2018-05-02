Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo

Stand comedian Kunal Kamra has issued a legal notice to Indigo which had suspended him from flying for a period of 6 months.

IndiGo had suspended Kamra after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its planes from Mumbai to Lucknow.

Kamra has demanded Rs 25 lakh from IndiGo for causing “mental pain and agony”.

The legal notice issued through advocate Prashant Sivarajan, Partner at Lawmen & White, requires the airlines:-

– To revoke the suspension of Kunal Kamra from flying with Indigo Airlines for a period of 6 months with immediate effect;

– To tender unconditional apology towards him in all leading newspapers as well as electronic media and on all of the social media platforms currently being operated by the airlines;

– To pay compensation of Rs. 25,00,000/- on account of the mental pain and agony suffered by him as well as losses incurred on account of cancellation of his scheduled shows and programmes in India as well as abroad on account of adoption of a totally illegal, arbitrary and high handed procedure which is against the extant DGCA CAR on the subject matter;

– To take action against the errant officials responsible for imposing the instant ban in abrogation of the DGCA CARs as notified under Rule 133A entailing imposition of penalty under S. No. 13 of Category III of Schedule VI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Through the legal notice, Kamra said that it was in exercise of his right to freedom of speech and expression as enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, he sought to indulge in a conversation with a fellow passenger.