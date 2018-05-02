Maha CM to hold meet at 5 pm amid Covid surge

A 15-day lockdown is likely to be imposed in Maharashtra, sources said as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to meet the state Covid-19 task force to take a final decision on stricter curbs amid steep rise in coronavirus cases. A detailed plan may be worked out in the meeting, a source said.

Amid the upsurge in cases, CM Thackeray said, The number of patients is increasing so fast that if we do not decide on a lockdown today, a lockdown-like situation will automatically arise tomorrow.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole blamed the rise in coronavirus positive cases in the state on the poor supply of vaccines. The row over shortage of vials continues even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent out a categorial message that he doesnt endorse any kind of political blame game while fighting the pandemic.



