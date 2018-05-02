Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, Apr 11th, 2021

    Coronavirus: Nagpur reports fresh 7,201 cases, 63 deaths, active cases @55,474


    Nagpur: The rampant rise in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases continue to wreck havoc in Second Capital of the State as with 7,201 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours, the active case of Nagpur District has crossed 50k mark and now stands at 55,474. In the day, total 63 persons succumbed to the virus borne disease.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 2,78,556 while the number of deaths rose 5,769.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 55,474 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation. In the day 2,837 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.


