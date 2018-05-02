Maha becomes 1st to cross 10 mn vaccination mark

Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to administer more than 10 million doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the state health department announced on Sunday.

As of April 11 morning, the state “administered 10,038,421 doses, highest in the country so far,” Dr Pradeep Vyas, the principal secretary of Maharashtras health department, said.

This comes as the state is in the middle in a row with the Centre over claims of a vaccine shortage. Earlier this week, Maharashtra health minister Rakesh Tope flagged that the state may not be able to continue the vaccination drive due to the shortage of doses. Tope also accused the Centre of discriminating against Maharashtra while supplying vaccine.

However, the Centre has dismissed the allegation and said that sufficient quantities of vaccine doses have been allocated to all the states and more will be supplied over the coming days.

In response to the states allegations over the Covid-19 vaccine shortage, Union minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the Maharashtra government for wasting more than 500,000 doses. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the country has enough doses and urged state governments to put an end to fear-mongering.



