Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray orders an inquiry into the fire incident at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Virar in which 13 COVID-19 patients have died.

The fire broke out in the ICU on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar shortly after 3 am, an official said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze at 5.20 am, police said.