Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, May 23rd, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maha CM, NCP chief meet to discuss COVID-19

    Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday held a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

    This was the third meeting on the issue between the two leaders in the last eight days.

    The NCP tweeted that its Maharashtra unit chief and the state water resources minister Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and chief secretary Ajoy Mehta too were present.

    The meeting took place after Raut met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier in the day, which a Raj Bhavan statement described as a “courtesy call”.

    “A review of the current situation in Maharashtra was taken during the meeting. Mumbai and Thane in particular have seen more cases. The arrangements made there (to tackle the disease) were reviewed,” Patil told reporters after the meeting.

    He also said the state government has set up large scale hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

    Pawar has been insisting on resumption of economic activities in a phased manner and also restarting road transport within the state.

    The NCP patriarch has also been insisting on holding dialogue with industrialists and experts to increase imports, exports and inland shipping.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Nagpur Crime News
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Maharashtra News
    नागपूरचे तापमान ४६.५
    नागपूरचे तापमान ४६.५
    आज संपुर्ण काटोल नरखेड विधानसभेत मेरा आंगण… मेरा रणांगण… माजी पंचायत समिती सभापती संदीप सरोदे
    आज संपुर्ण काटोल नरखेड विधानसभेत मेरा आंगण… मेरा रणांगण… माजी पंचायत समिती सभापती संदीप सरोदे
    Hindi News
    सोशल मिडियातून उत्पादकांना आत्मनिर्भर होण्याची संधी : अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक
    सोशल मिडियातून उत्पादकांना आत्मनिर्भर होण्याची संधी : अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक
    Salman के साथ ‘Ready’ में काम कर चुके ‘छोटे अमर चौधरी’ नहीं रहे, 27 साल की उम्र में हुआ निधन
    Salman के साथ ‘Ready’ में काम कर चुके ‘छोटे अमर चौधरी’ नहीं रहे, 27 साल की उम्र में हुआ निधन
    Trending News
    Lockdown rules put to the test as temperatures soar in at 46.5 degree Celsius in Nagpur
    Lockdown rules put to the test as temperatures soar in at 46.5 degree Celsius in Nagpur
    Ramnagar residents protest against containment zone restrictions
    Ramnagar residents protest against containment zone restrictions
    Featured News
    Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha
    Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha
    MAH MBA CET Result 2020 declared! How to check Maharashtra MBA CET result
    MAH MBA CET Result 2020 declared! How to check Maharashtra MBA CET result
    Trending In Nagpur
    1,671 COVID-19 cases reported in Maha police; toll at 18
    1,671 COVID-19 cases reported in Maha police; toll at 18
    नागपूरचे तापमान ४६.५
    नागपूरचे तापमान ४६.५
    Lockdown rules put to the test as temperatures soar in at 46.5 degree Celsius in Nagpur
    Lockdown rules put to the test as temperatures soar in at 46.5 degree Celsius in Nagpur
    Nagpur to witness calm Eid celebrations amid lockdown
    Nagpur to witness calm Eid celebrations amid lockdown
    Corona in Nagpur: CRPF Platoon deployed at hotspots
    Corona in Nagpur: CRPF Platoon deployed at hotspots
    Fire breaks out at Jaripatka house, none hurt
    Fire breaks out at Jaripatka house, none hurt
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Maha’s Covid-19 mortality rate down in 1 month
    Maha’s Covid-19 mortality rate down in 1 month
    Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha
    Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha
    Ramadan Eid Relief Kit Distribution by Muslim Youth League National Committee At Nagpur Maharashtra.
    Ramadan Eid Relief Kit Distribution by Muslim Youth League National Committee At Nagpur Maharashtra.
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145