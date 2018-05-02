Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, May 23rd, 2020

    1,671 COVID-19 cases reported in Maha police; toll at 18

    Nagpur/Mumbai: The Maharashtra police, which is ensuring a strict enforcement of the lockdown in the state, has been severely hit by the pandemic.

    As many as 1,671 personnel, including 174 officers and 1,497 other staffers, have contracted the deadly infection so far, the official said, adding that the Mumbai police had accounted for the highest number of infections and casualties in the department.

    At least 42 police officers and 499 constables, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have recovered from the infection so far, he added.

    Apart from the risk of infection, the police also had to face public ire while enforcing the lockdown in different parts of the state.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Nagpur Crime News
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Maharashtra News
    नागपूरचे तापमान ४६.५
    नागपूरचे तापमान ४६.५
    आज संपुर्ण काटोल नरखेड विधानसभेत मेरा आंगण… मेरा रणांगण… माजी पंचायत समिती सभापती संदीप सरोदे
    आज संपुर्ण काटोल नरखेड विधानसभेत मेरा आंगण… मेरा रणांगण… माजी पंचायत समिती सभापती संदीप सरोदे
    Hindi News
    Salman के साथ ‘Ready’ में काम कर चुके ‘छोटे अमर चौधरी’ नहीं रहे, 27 साल की उम्र में हुआ निधन
    Salman के साथ ‘Ready’ में काम कर चुके ‘छोटे अमर चौधरी’ नहीं रहे, 27 साल की उम्र में हुआ निधन
    हवाई सेवा पर नया सस्पेंस, महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने फ्लाइट शुरू करने पर अभी नहीं लिया फैसला
    हवाई सेवा पर नया सस्पेंस, महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने फ्लाइट शुरू करने पर अभी नहीं लिया फैसला
    Trending News
    Lockdown rules put to the test as temperatures soar in at 46.5 degree Celsius in Nagpur
    Lockdown rules put to the test as temperatures soar in at 46.5 degree Celsius in Nagpur
    Ramnagar residents protest against containment zone restrictions
    Ramnagar residents protest against containment zone restrictions
    Featured News
    Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha
    Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha
    MAH MBA CET Result 2020 declared! How to check Maharashtra MBA CET result
    MAH MBA CET Result 2020 declared! How to check Maharashtra MBA CET result
    Trending In Nagpur
    1,671 COVID-19 cases reported in Maha police; toll at 18
    1,671 COVID-19 cases reported in Maha police; toll at 18
    नागपूरचे तापमान ४६.५
    नागपूरचे तापमान ४६.५
    Lockdown rules put to the test as temperatures soar in at 46.5 degree Celsius in Nagpur
    Lockdown rules put to the test as temperatures soar in at 46.5 degree Celsius in Nagpur
    Nagpur to witness calm Eid celebrations amid lockdown
    Nagpur to witness calm Eid celebrations amid lockdown
    Corona in Nagpur: CRPF Platoon deployed at hotspots
    Corona in Nagpur: CRPF Platoon deployed at hotspots
    Fire breaks out at Jaripatka house, none hurt
    Fire breaks out at Jaripatka house, none hurt
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Maha’s Covid-19 mortality rate down in 1 month
    Maha’s Covid-19 mortality rate down in 1 month
    Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha
    Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha
    Ramadan Eid Relief Kit Distribution by Muslim Youth League National Committee At Nagpur Maharashtra.
    Ramadan Eid Relief Kit Distribution by Muslim Youth League National Committee At Nagpur Maharashtra.
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145