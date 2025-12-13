Maha Class 11 admissions 2025: Registration for special round begins on Dec 13

Advertisement

Nagpur: Registrations for the special round of Maharashtra FYJC (Class 11) admissions 2025 will begin from 2 pm on December 13, as the State Education Department moves to fill remaining vacant seats in junior colleges across streams. The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has opened the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) window following a revision in the special round schedule.

This round is critical for students who could not secure admission in earlier CAP rounds, as well as for fresh applicants and candidates who cleared supplementary or ATKT examinations. The entire process will be conducted online through the official portal, mahafyjcadmissions.in, and students have been advised to adhere strictly to the compressed timeline announced by the authorities.

According to the revised schedule, the vacancy list for FYJC admissions has been released today, giving students a clear picture of available seats across colleges and streams.

• CAP registration, fresh applications, and Part 1 corrections are open from 2 pm today

• The registration window will close at 10 pm on December 14

• The CAP allotment and cut-off list will be published on December 15 at 6 pm

• Students must confirm their admission between December 16 (8 am) and December 17 (6 pm)

No extension has been announced beyond these deadlines.

The special round is open to multiple categories of students still seeking Class 11 admission. Eligible candidates include:

• Students who were not allotted a seat in earlier CAP rounds

• Fresh candidates registering for FYJC admission for the first time

• Students who passed supplementary or ATKT examinations

• Applicants needing corrections in their Part 1 application

Officials have clarified that participation in the special round is mandatory for students aiming for vacant seats.

Students must complete Part 2 of the application form during the special round to be considered for allotment. Key rules include:

• Selection of at least 10 junior college preferences

• Preferences must be filled in order of priority

• Course and college choices can be updated within the registration window

Incomplete or incorrect preference filling may result in non-allotment.

The special round allotment results will be available through student logins on the admission portal and will also be communicated via SMS. Students who receive an allotment must complete online confirmation within the stipulated period, including document submission.

For management and minority quota admissions, separate merit lists will be made available through school logins, and colleges will publish these lists independently. Students failing to confirm admission within the deadline will automatically forfeit their allotted seat.

