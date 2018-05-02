Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Maha cabinet minister, 5 staffers test positive

    Another Cabinet minister in Maharashtra has tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

    Five of his staffers have been tested positive too.

    Earlier, Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad had contracted coronavirus and stated that he infected the virus due to “overconfidence”.

    Awhad, MLA from Mumbra-Kausa, had gone into precautionary quarantine on April 13 after some of his security staff tested positive for the virus, and got himself admitted to a private hospital on April 19 where he was detected with the infection some days later.

    Awhad, who said he had pre-existing ailments like hypertension and diabetes, was discharged after recovery on May 10.

    The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 94,041 followed by Tamil Nadu at 36,841, Delhi at 32,810, Gujarat at 21,521, UP at 11,610, Rajasthan at 11,600 and MP at 10,049 according to the ministry’s data.

