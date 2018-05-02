Now Dhananjay Munde Tests Positive For Coronavirus

New Delhi: Social Justice Minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Dhananjay Munde has tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday. His reports arrived on Thursday night.

As per local media reports, Munde does not have symptoms of the disease. Five of his employees, including his two personal helpers, his two drivers and his cook have also reportedly tested positive. However, all of them , including Munde are said to be asymptomatic.

Munde had been active in several events of late. He attended the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday and also inaugurated a throat swab testing laboratory in Beed before that.

As Maharashtra grapples with the worst outbreak of Coronavirus, three ministers of the state have already been infected. Before Munde, senior Congress leader and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, and Minister of Housing Jitendra Awhad have tested positive for the disease and have also recovered.

Corona stats for Maharashtra:

With over 94,000 total Coronavirus cases , Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India. It has the most active cases with more than 46 thousand infected people being treated in hospitals. As per the latest updates, the state recorded new highs on the Covid-19 dashboard – 152 deaths and 3,607 new cases. Of these, state capital Mumbai has registered the most numbers. Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai reported that the financial capital recorded as many as 97 deaths and 1540 new positive cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Mumbai is now 53,985