RTO officials queue up to meet a retired officer in posh Nagpur hotel for plum posting?

Nagpur: A hot discussion is taking place in RTO circles in Nagpur. A retired Mumbai officer was staying on the third floor of a hotel in Ramdaspeth in Nagpur. As RTO officials from various districts of East Vidarbha flocked to meet this officer, various discussions broke out. There were also talks about this game being played for transfers at a favourite place, a media report said.

According to the report, lists of names of some officials in East Vidarbha suddenly started circulating on various WhatsApp groups of the Transport Department in the Second Capital of Maharashtra on Wednesday. These officers were called to a hotel in Ramdaspeth and their claims were made regarding transfers to preferred places after the discussion with the retired officer was over.

Along with this retired officer, a man from Kalyan and a woman officer from Nagpur were also said to be getting a pass to meet the concerned retired officer. The person from Mumbai retired from a senior post in the Transport Department eight years ago. This person was in the news even then due to increasing meetings with the then Transport Minister.

Meanwhile, since the coming of the new government in the State, this retired officer has become active again and now he is directly calling the RTO officials for a discussion saying that he is close to the Transport Minister. How many officers in the list of those who meet this officer to get their posting. Now the attention of the senior officers of the RTO has come to this.

When contacted, the retired officer said he had come to Nagpur for my personal work. Having retired from the Transport Department, some of my friends are in Nagpur or nearby RTO. He met three of them. But, it has nothing to do with the Transport Department.

