Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Sep 27th, 2019

Dubious Distinction : Ganja, liquor seized at Mayo, sale suspected

Nagpur: Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (Mayo), which remains the news for all the chaos, medical irregularities and lack of sufficient infrastructure, has now gained another dubious distinction – it is also turning safe haven for substance abuse by the kin of patients admitted at the hospital.

The Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel on Thursday conducted a random search at the hospital premises and recovered packets of marijuana and liquor bottles from the possession of some patients’ relatives.

Some people were also found carrying packets of cigarettes and other contraband. The seizure has led to suspicion about sale of these materials inside the hospital premises. It is worth mentioning here that the large campus of the hospital can easily become hub for anti-social elements.

On September 26, the relatives of the patients were caught unwares when led by MSF senior security inspector Ramesh Tayde, the personnel frisked and searched them. Packets of marijuana powder, bottles of country liquor. Over 150 gutkha puddis, cigarettes and packets of bidi were also found. All of these relatives were dis-charged. Speaking to sources, Tayde said the campaign was launched to protect the patients. The inspection will take place anytime and anywhere in the hospital area. The relatives of these patients if found carrying the contraband will be handed over to the police.

Paan waalas encroach premises
Paan kiosks are encroaching The encroachment of the pan kiosk inside the hospital has increased. This makes it easy for the relatives of patients to have gutkha packets and bidis. In particular, when Dr. Prakash Wakode was the dean he had removed the encroachment with the help of Municipal Corporation. After that it is said that there was no anti-encroachment action which led to the flourishing of Pan kiosk in the area.

Will do regular check
Dr Sagar Pande, Medical Deputy Superintendent, Mayo said that it was shocking to learn that the patients relatives carry drugs and intoxicants. For the safety of the patients, this check will now be carried out repeatedly.

Happening Nagpur
Ali and Zafar of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: NaamTohSunaHoga make their way to Nagpur
Ali and Zafar of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: NaamTohSunaHoga make their way to Nagpur
Café to fuel ‘The Next Chapter’ of your life
Café to fuel ‘The Next Chapter’ of your life
Nagpur Crime News
Crime Branch arrests car lifters from Bilaspur
Crime Branch arrests car lifters from Bilaspur
Nagpur PI attacked in Wardha Court, 6 arrested
Nagpur PI attacked in Wardha Court, 6 arrested
Maharashtra News
टेकाडी येथे हाथीमार चाकुसह युवकास अटक
टेकाडी येथे हाथीमार चाकुसह युवकास अटक
पवारांची पॉवर..! ईडी नरमली, म्हणाले तूर्तास चौकशीची गरज नाही
पवारांची पॉवर..! ईडी नरमली, म्हणाले तूर्तास चौकशीची गरज नाही
Hindi News
रविन्द्र ठाकरे नागपुर के नए जिलाधिकारी, अश्विन मुदगल को बनाया रेवेन्यू विभाग का असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर
रविन्द्र ठाकरे नागपुर के नए जिलाधिकारी, अश्विन मुदगल को बनाया रेवेन्यू विभाग का असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर
महिला अत्याचार का बढ़ता प्रमाण और उपाय” पर व्याख्यान
महिला अत्याचार का बढ़ता प्रमाण और उपाय” पर व्याख्यान
Trending News
Ashwin Mudgal transferred to Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Ravindra Thakare new Collector
Ashwin Mudgal transferred to Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Ravindra Thakare new Collector
Illegal Supari Trading : Nagpur Revenue Intelligence Team Gheraoed by Local People in Assam
Illegal Supari Trading : Nagpur Revenue Intelligence Team Gheraoed by Local People in Assam
Featured News
Administration starts preparations for Assembly polls in Nagpur district
Administration starts preparations for Assembly polls in Nagpur district
Maha Assembly Polls : Cong names 47 candidates in its first list
Maha Assembly Polls : Cong names 47 candidates in its first list
Trending In Nagpur
Ashwin Mudgal transferred to Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Ravindra Thakare new Collector
Ashwin Mudgal transferred to Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Ravindra Thakare new Collector
टेकाडी येथे हाथीमार चाकुसह युवकास अटक
टेकाडी येथे हाथीमार चाकुसह युवकास अटक
महिला अत्याचार का बढ़ता प्रमाण और उपाय” पर व्याख्यान
महिला अत्याचार का बढ़ता प्रमाण और उपाय” पर व्याख्यान
पुलक मंच परिवार का राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन 6 अक्टुंबर को
पुलक मंच परिवार का राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन 6 अक्टुंबर को
Two men commit suicide in MIDC, Pardi
Two men commit suicide in MIDC, Pardi
खामला पूज्य सिन्धी पंचायत महिला मंडल व विनोद जेठानी द्वारा हर साल की तरह इस साल भी रास गरबा का आयोजन
खामला पूज्य सिन्धी पंचायत महिला मंडल व विनोद जेठानी द्वारा हर साल की तरह इस साल भी रास गरबा का आयोजन
Administration starts preparations for Assembly polls in Nagpur district
Administration starts preparations for Assembly polls in Nagpur district
Illegal Supari Trading : Nagpur Revenue Intelligence Team Gheraoed by Local People in Assam
Illegal Supari Trading : Nagpur Revenue Intelligence Team Gheraoed by Local People in Assam
Dubious Distinction : Ganja, liquor seized at Mayo, sale suspected
Dubious Distinction : Ganja, liquor seized at Mayo, sale suspected
Maha Assembly Polls : Cong names 47 candidates in its first list
Maha Assembly Polls : Cong names 47 candidates in its first list
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145