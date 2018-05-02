Dubious Distinction : Ganja, liquor seized at Mayo, sale suspected

Nagpur: Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (Mayo), which remains the news for all the chaos, medical irregularities and lack of sufficient infrastructure, has now gained another dubious distinction – it is also turning safe haven for substance abuse by the kin of patients admitted at the hospital.

The Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel on Thursday conducted a random search at the hospital premises and recovered packets of marijuana and liquor bottles from the possession of some patients’ relatives.

Some people were also found carrying packets of cigarettes and other contraband. The seizure has led to suspicion about sale of these materials inside the hospital premises. It is worth mentioning here that the large campus of the hospital can easily become hub for anti-social elements.

On September 26, the relatives of the patients were caught unwares when led by MSF senior security inspector Ramesh Tayde, the personnel frisked and searched them. Packets of marijuana powder, bottles of country liquor. Over 150 gutkha puddis, cigarettes and packets of bidi were also found. All of these relatives were dis-charged. Speaking to sources, Tayde said the campaign was launched to protect the patients. The inspection will take place anytime and anywhere in the hospital area. The relatives of these patients if found carrying the contraband will be handed over to the police.

Paan waalas encroach premises

Paan kiosks are encroaching The encroachment of the pan kiosk inside the hospital has increased. This makes it easy for the relatives of patients to have gutkha packets and bidis. In particular, when Dr. Prakash Wakode was the dean he had removed the encroachment with the help of Municipal Corporation. After that it is said that there was no anti-encroachment action which led to the flourishing of Pan kiosk in the area.

Will do regular check

Dr Sagar Pande, Medical Deputy Superintendent, Mayo said that it was shocking to learn that the patients relatives carry drugs and intoxicants. For the safety of the patients, this check will now be carried out repeatedly.